Netflix and Amazon working on God of War & Horizon Zero Dawn shows

God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn shows are coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime, Sony have announced.

Kratos’ god-stomping, skull-ripping antics have been a firm favorite of gamers since Santa Monica’s first installment in 2005. The franchise has gone from strength to strength, with 2018’s God of War ranking as one of the most critically-acclaimed games on PlayStation 4.

Horizon Zero Dawn, Guerilla Games’ post-apocalyptic dino-bot adventure, was similarly successful, selling more than 20 million copies by February this year.

Both titles seem ripe to adapt for the screen: they boast compelling heroes; their worlds, from the foggy mountains of Midgard to the machine-ravaged wilds, could be just as immersive on TV; and right now, they may be at the peak of their popularity.

Advertisement

God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn & Gran Turismo shows are in development

The news was revealed by Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan during a Q&A at a Sony Business Briefing.

As per a Resetera user who watched the livestream (a recording of the event isn’t currently available), Ryan made three announcements: a God of War series is coming to Amazon; a Horizon Zero Dawn show is in development at Netflix; and Gran Turismo is also being adapted for TV.

This follows rumours of a God of War series on Amazon, with earlier reports claiming it was being developed by The Expanse’s Mark Fergus and Hawk Otsby and The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins, in collaboration with PlayStation Productions. Sony have yet to confirm any further details.

Advertisement

Read More: What we know about The Last of Us HBO TV show

The news also comes amid a host of other video game adaptations in development: Pedro Pascal’s The Last of Us will arrive on HBO next year: BioShock is being turned into a movie for Netflix; MCU star Anthony Mackie is starring in a Twisted Metal series; and a Fallout series is in development at Amazon.

Fans cast Kratos actor for God of War show on Amazon

The biggest question is: who will they get to play Kratos? Christopher Judge voiced the character in the 2018 game, and is set to return for God of War Ragnarök this year.

After the news was shared on social media, gamers have been casting their dream Kratos for the series. One actor has emerged as a popular choice: Dave Bautista.

Advertisement

FUCK YEA! I can really only see one guy as Kratos & thats @DaveBautista other fan casts are just no good. Let's just hope they don't fuck it up, just let Barlog & the other people who created it have significant creative input on it so that never happens. Art by myself. pic.twitter.com/nhLBalyzLd — Logan Burns (@LOGAN_BURNS_) May 26, 2022

One user wrote: F**K YEA! I can really only see one guy as Kratos & thats @DaveBautista other fan casts are just no good,” while another tweeted: “Dave Bautista or nothing for Kratos.”

There’s a smattering of other names in the mix, such as Dwayne Johnson, Jason Momoa, Jeffrey Wright, Triple H, and Jon Bernthal.

Some fans have even suggested Tom Holland for the role – it would appear this is a joke on account of him being a bit miscast as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie. Then again, if Mark Wahlberg can be cast as Sully, anything can happen.