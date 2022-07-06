20 best PlayStation Plus games for PS4 & PS5 in July 2022

Andrew Highton . 10 hours ago

PS Plus has been improved in 2022 and now features hundreds of games for players to enjoy. To make this easier, we’ve dissected the entire catalog of titles and picked out the 20 best PlayStation Plus games to play on your PS4 and PS5 in July 2022.

The long-awaited revamp of Sony’s PlayStation Plus service is in full effect with every region now being privy to the ridiculous numbers of playable games on the brand-spanking-new subscription service. Sony made the big call to combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into one, streamlined model.

Split into three different paid tiers, PlayStation Plus now has multiple options to suit the needs of players and if you upgrade to the Premium tier, then you’ll be facing the daunting prospect of over 700+ games to choose from.

We’re going to try and make this easier for you by sifting through the whole library and picking out the 20 best PlayStation Plus games to play in July 2022.

Bend Studio Syphon Filter is easily up there as one of the great espionage games.

Syphon Filter – PS1

The PS1-era is defined by several key franchises and Syphon Filter is definitely one of them.

Gabe Logan doesn’t get the credit he deserves as his battle through the first Syphon Filter game came with lots of great-feeling weapons, interesting and varied missions, and rivaled Metal Gear Solid in showing how satisfying stealth combat can be.

Disney Whilst not a technically masterful platformer, Toy Story 2 is a pure nostalgia trip on PlayStation Plus.

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue – PS1

Did Toy Story 2 benefit from being based on the incredible film that we all loved? Yes. But who cares.

We can overlook the clunkiness of the platforming and deformed camera mechanics as controlling Buzz Lightyear and reliving the events of the film in new ways was an absolute treat! This is one of the prime reasons the rejigged PlayStation Plus model is so exciting, for absolute nostalgia such as Toy Story 2.

Capcom Experience the original Resident Evil the way it was supposed to on PlayStation Plus.

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut – PS1

Featuring a few nifty changes to enhance an already stellar game, Resident Evil: Director’s Cut is a horror fan’s dream.

If you have PlayStation Plus Premium and haven’t experienced the tricky, survival-horror elements of Resident Evil then you need to change that pronto. Whether you’re Chris Redfield or Jill Valentine, this is a chance to see how far the franchise has come to get to Resident Evil Village.

Naughty Dog It’s a shame that we haven’t had a new Jak and Daxter game for so long, so it’s well worth revisiting the game that got the ball rolling.

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy – PS2

We get that Naughty Dog have had their hands full with a tiny series called The Last of Us, but Jak and Daxter needs more love.

After the Crash Bandicoot games, the good folks at Naughty Dog moved on to their next creation — Jak and Daxter. A simply delightful and charismatic platformer that went on to spawn several sequels. We’re still hoping and praying that Jak and Daxter 4 will one day become a reality, but until then, we can at least replay the first Jak and Daxter game on PlayStation Plus.

Level-5 Dark Chronicle is an absolute underrated gem of an RPG and is now completely free on PlayStation Plus.

Dark Cloud 2 / Dark Chronicle – PS2

Depending on where you’re from, Dark Cloud 2 / Dark Chronicle may vary in its name, but there’s no questioning how immense its gameplay is wherever you are.

This game has much stuff to do from sculpting terrain and building towns to plowing your way through monster-filled dungeons in search of research and loot. It’s a game that’s aged remarkably well and is a solid addition.

Team ICO Considered to be one of the PS2’s masterpieces, Shadow of the Colossus is a journey like no other.

Shadow of the Colossus – PS2

Team ICO is highly regarded due to critical success with ICO and, in particular, Shadow of the Colossus.

A truly generational game that has transcended various consoles to remain a well-preserved classic. Its concept is simple, go around a fascinating world and take down 16 colossi, but its execution is where it has earned the game legendary status.

Capcom Devil May Cry is undoubtedly one of the pioneers of the hack ‘n’ slash genre and Capcom’s first three games are all available on PS Plus.

Devil May Cry HD Collection – PS3

Capcom’s Devil May Cry was actually born due to creative differences over a Resident Evil game, which worked out for the best as Devil May Cry has easily stood the test of time.

Controlling Dante, you must simply fight your way through levels, eviscerating waves of demons as they bid to end you. Dante’s quips, his deadly weapons, and a whole lot of other elements make the DMC games instant PlayStation Plus wishlist-worthy.

FromSoftware Bloodborne’s horrific, gothic nature still sends a chill down the spine even to this day.

Bloodborne – PS4

We believe Bloodborne to be FromSoftware’s finest work, so far, and that says a lot when you consider the magnitude and success of Elden Ring in 2022.

But something just hits different in the dark and depressing streets of Yharnam that unsettle you and make exploring so endlessly addictive. Unspeakable terror awaits around every corner and the faster-than-normal gameplay keeps you on your toes — curled toes, that is.

Remedy Entertainment Control is inventive, unique, and a compelling play. Make sure you try it on PlayStation Plus!

Control – PS4

Remedy Entertainment was best known for Alan Wake, that was until Jesse Faden turned up in this weird supernatural action game in which you get to make use of some juicy powers.

The constant mystery of Control ensures the story is gripping until the very end and it’s supported by its strongest aspect — its gameplay. There are so many different ways you can approach combat: from telekinesis to mind-controlled weapons and you can even fly, sort of. The main thing that definitely flies is time as you can lose hours exploring Control’s mind-melting world.

Bend Studio Bend Studio moved on from Syphon Filter to make Days Gone, an insane zombie classic that has left fans begging for a sequel.

Days Gone – PS4

It was hard to fathom how a new zombie game could surprise and amaze in 2019, Days Gone not only did that, but it truly blew away expectations.

Its gargantuan zombie hoards are legitimate nightmare fuel and its atmosphere (especially at night) is up there with any zombie game. The thing that seems to have been overlooked most of all is Days Gone’s characters and story. It’s back and forth narrative takes us down some horrible roads and it ends on a shocking note ahead of a possible sequel.

Bethesda DOOM is a relentless, unyielding ride, and slaying demons has never been so much fun.

DOOM – PS4

We’ll dispense with the details for DOOM 2016 as it would be doing this fast-paced, bone-crunching rollercoaster a disservice.

Your character Doomguy needs to kill all the demons. That’s it really. It has a monstrous soundtrack (pun not intended), it’s a glutton-fest for gore-inducing guns, and throughout the course of its multiple-hour runtime, the game does not get boring. Ever.

Square Enix Zidane isn’t as revered as Cloud, but Final Fantasy 9 as a whole easily rivals the franchise’s best entries.

Final Fantasy IX – PS2

Expecting Final Fantasy VII to be here? On the contrary, we think FF7 has had more than enough of the spotlight, especially with Final Fantasy Rebirth and the Crisis Core Remake on the way.

PlayStation Plus does have Final Fantasy VII, but the focus should be on Final Fantasy IX as Square Enix rekindled the magic once more here. The company has a knack for creating a cohesive crew of well-developed characters and entrusting them with enjoyable abilities and traits. Don’t pass up the opportunity to play FF9 as it’s easily deserving of its own remake.

Santa Monica Studios Little else needs to be said about the 2018 God of War reboot, if you haven’t played it yet, it’s on PS Plus just waiting for you to slice and dice.

God of War (2018) – PS4

Shifting God of War from an all-out, bloodthirsty, and bitter Kratos maniacally mutilating Greek gods to an older, humbled father figure in Norse mythology is about as bold a decision as we’ve ever seen in the gaming industry.

Shout it from the mountaintops though, it worked in spectacular fashion. Restricting Kratos to a third-person camera and removing his jumping ability suddenly changed the dynamic of God of War in unforeseeable ways. Glorious ways though, and the game is a technical marvel from top to bottom, its story is second-to-none and is a perfect warm-up for the mammoth sequel — God of War Ragnarok.

Sucker Punch Studios The beautiful lands of Japan were well represented in Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima – PS4

Sucker Punch Studios’ talents clearly have no bounds as the developers have gone from a kicking ass raccoon in Sly Cooper, to inFamous’ genetically-altered super being, Cole MacGrath, to Jin Sakai, a noble Japanese samurai fighting off the Mongol invasion.

Beautiful doesn’t even begin to surmise the gorgeousness of Ghost of Tsushima, but the game’s not just about its looks. This open world is full of wonders and it’s complemented by authentic side missions such as finding sacred shrines and even composing Haikus. Ghost of Tsushima breathes new life into the genre and a second game is expected.

NetherRealm The gory gauntlet of Mortal Kombat shows no signs of stopping and you can throw down on PS Plus with other kombatants.

Mortal Kombat 11 – PS4

The fact that Mortal Kombat 11 is free to PlayStation Plus subscribers is incredible as fighters all around the globe can lay waste to each other with the series’ signature fatalities and bask in arguably the most refined and repulsive MK game to date.

Mortal Kombat 12 is supposedly in the pipeline, so Mortal Kombat 11 will become outdated at some point. Until then, lap up the game’s brutal story and master the game’s deep fighting mechanics to bloody effect.

Rockstar Games Rockstar’s unbelievable western sandbox is yours to explore on PlayStation Plus and still stands as maybe the company’s best work?

Red Dead Redemption 2 – PS4

It’s sometimes easy to forget that there’s more to Rockstar Games than just Grand Theft Auto. Red Dead Redemption was a stunning masterclass in how to execute the classic sandbox staples in a bygone era and Rockstar filled its universe with all manner of missions and distractions under the sun.

Red Dead Redemption 2 also did all that and more. On the PS4, Red Dead Redemption 2 holds a 97 out of 100 score on Metacritic, officially putting it in contention as one of the best video games ever made. A rich world propped up by hundreds of hours of gameplay is the reason why. A great deal of love and care went into making RDR2 and you’re only a few presses away on PlayStation Plus from seeing what the fuss is all about.

Monstars Resonair Stage Games Yes, it’s still Tetris, but at the same time it’s just not…it’s better.

Tetris Effect – PS4

You’d be well within your rights to question how a primitive game first created in 1984 could excel and still produce its best version 34 years later.

The overall gameplay hook that has made Tetris so endearing for decades hasn’t changed here, but it’s the style and substance that makes Tetris Effect a treat to lose hours to. Its mood-settling themes calm you down, its music entrances you and the game spoils you with an armful of deep game modes that preserve the identity of Tetris and reinvent it for the modern age.

Naughty Dog PlayStation Plus members can get their hands on what may be Nathan Drake’s final chapter.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – PS4

After Jak and Daxter came Naughty Dog’s next big project — Uncharted. Whilst the first game didn’t hit on all fronts, the foundation was certainly laid, and we finally arrived at Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End in which Nathan Drake’s life seemingly came full circle.

Reunited with his brother Sam, Drake goes on one last adventure that defies all belief and usurps anything we’d seen before from Uncharted in epic style. The usual blockbuster set-pieces and intricately conjured dialog are present as expected, but it’s the scope of the game made possible by PlayStation’s newer hardware that finally allowed Naughty Dog to realize their Uncharted dream.

Supermassive Games The twists and turns make Until Dawn a must-play story.

Until Dawn – PS4

Supermassive Games moved on from making cutesy content for LittleBigPlanet to developing a reputation for being an industry specialist in the interactive video game department.

PlayStation Plus owners will be able to play Until Dawn, the game that kickstarted the company’s narrative-driven focus for game development and would go on to spawn several similar games such as The Quarry. Until Dawn is essentially your story, and your actions determine how the story unravels and even, the fate of the game’s cast. Choose wisely.

FromSoftware This is what the PS5 was made for, to be able to make the best looking, and playing, games possible, and the Demon’s Souls Remake is playable on PlayStation Plus.

Demon’s Souls Remake – PS5

Bluepoint Games must have literally sold their soul to be able to bring Demon’s Souls to the PS5 in such grand fashion. The significance of Demon’s Souls can never be understated as it birthed a genre that FromSoftware would go on to cultivate and shape over the years.

A majority of the game has aged remarkably well and Bluepoint made sure to tweak bits here and there to allow the Demon’s Souls Remake to stand on its own two feet on the PS5. Even if you don’t think Souls games are for you, if you already have PlayStation Plus, then give it a go. Aside from dying 1.2 million times, what’s the worse that could happen?

So there you have it, 20 amazing PS Plus games for you to make sure you play in June 2022 on PS4 and PS5!