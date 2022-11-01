Borderlands movie: Release date, plot, cast, everything we know so far

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

The popular video game series Borderlands is coming to the big screen, so here’s everything you need to know about the release date, cast & plot of the upcoming movie adaptation ahead of its release.

Video game movies and TV shows have never been more popular. With the likes of Arcane, The Witcher, and Sonic the Hedgehog all being well received, it seems like almost every big gaming franchise is getting the TV or movie treatment nowadays.

One such gaming franchise that will be soon arriving is the upcoming Borderlands movie. Based on the widely popular games of the same name, the Borderlands universe is almost like a futuristic western. The games were developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games.

With a creative backdrop and lore to draw off of, the Borderlands movie is shaping up to be another promising video game adaption. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

While the Borderlands film is yet to have a confirmed release date, there is a good chance that it will be released sooner rather than later.

The film officially wrapped shooting back in June 2021 so once post-production is finished it will be ready to release.

Borderlands movie plot and setting details

While the movie will draw inspiration from the games and include characters from across the franchise, it appears that it will follow a completely fresh narrative and plot. The official movie synopsis from Lionsgate reads as the following:

“Lilith, an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas. Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland, a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis, the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap, a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

For Borderlands fans, a lot of the characters will be familiar and featured in the game. However, it is likely that they will play different roles than what gamers may have come to expect.

Cast and crew: Who is in the Borderlands movie?

The Borderlands film will be directed by Eli Roth, best known for his work in the horror genre. His knowledge of action and gore will likely come in handy when helping bring the unique world of Borderlands to life.

Craig Mazin was tasked with developing the script for the film. Mazin’s body of work includes Scary Movie 3 & 4 along with the upcoming Last of Us TV series with HBO. Given that much of the humor in the Borderlands universe is satirical, having a writer who has experience in this area is promising for the tone of the film, not to mention his clear love for the gaming industry.

One thing is for sure though, the Borderlands movie has an absolutely stacked cast. The first cast member to be confirmed for the project was two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett. She will be taking on the role of Lililth and will likely be one of, if not the main character in the film.

As well as this, Jack Black will be voicing Claptrap, one of the game’s most iconic characters. And while they could have given the role to the voice actor from the game, Jack Black is a great pick for the job.

Other big names include Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis and Kevin Hart as Roland. And while not all characters have been revealed, the rest of the Borderlands movie cast and characters includes:

Bobby Lee – Larry

Edgar Ramirez – Atlas

Ariana Greenblatt – Tiny Tina

Steven Boyer – Scooter

Charles Babalola – Hammerlock

Olivier Richters – Krom

Janina Gavankar – Knoxx

Florian Munteanu – Krieg

Benjamin Byron Davis – Marcus

Does the Borderlands movie have a trailer?

So far, the Borderlands movie is yet to be given a trailer. However, a silhouette of the character lineup was teased earlier in the year, giving audiences an idea of what the character could look like.

Twitter: Borderlands Film While the narrative might be different, the characters look almost identical to the game

