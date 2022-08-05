Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion: Trailer, story, leaks & everything we know

Destiny 2: Lightfall is the game’s next expansion after The Witch Queen. Here’s all we know, including all the leaks and rumors we’ve pieced together so far.

Back in 2020, Destiny developer Bungie surprised us all by revealing not just Beyond Light, but The Witch Queen and Lightfall, too. While The Witch Queen was intended for late 2021 and finally launched in February of this year, it asked plenty of questions that we don’t yet have answers to.

When it comes to Lightfall, things are shrouded in mystery. While the expansion was originally intended to be the end of the current Destiny “Light and Darkness” saga, it’ll now lead into Destiny 2: The Final Shape, yet another expansion revealed by Bungie.

For now, though, let’s take a look at all we know about Lightfall, with Bungie preparing to share more at a new reveal event.

Contents

Bungie Will we find out Osiris’ fate before Lightfall?

Is there a Destiny 2 Lightfall Release Date?

Lightfall was originally set to launch in 2022, with the preceding Witch Queen arriving in 2021. With the latter being pushed into 2022, though, it seems unlikely that Bungie would drop two major expansions in a single calendar year.

With that in mind, it appears Lightfall will shift to 2023. With Witch Queen adding another quartet of Season Passes, though, it’s likely players will have plenty to do in the interim.

We’ll find out more very soon, though, as Bungie has promised a reveal event for the future of Destiny 2 is coming on the same day that Season 18 arrives – August 23.

Destiny 2 Lightfall: Trailers

The only video we have of Lightfall is essentially just a teaser. You’ll find it at the 3:40 mark of the Past Is Prologue trailer released last year.

In it, we hear the Exo Stranger (Elsie Bray) say “a side should always be taken, even if it’s the wrong side”.

Destiny 2 Lightfall: Platforms

While Bungie has yet to reveal platforms that will receive Lightfall, expect it to be playable wherever you play Destiny 2 right now.

This includes the PlayStation 4 & 5, the Xbox One & Series X | S, along with PC and Google Stadia.

While Bungie was purchased by Sony in January 2022, both parties have expressed an interest in Destiny 2 remaining multiplatform.

Destiny 2 Lightfall: Storyline

Bungie had confirmed that the events of the Witch Queen ending will push the narrative through Lightfall and beyond, and the core concept of the battle between Light and Darkness will be laid to rest.

“The Witch Queen will light the fire on a strongly interconnected narrative across Lightfall and beyond, unlike anything we’ve ever attempted before, with characters, arcs, heroes, and villains that persist over multiple future releases.”

The expansion did, however, leave plenty of questions: Did the Traveler protect Savathun? Who is the Witness? Are we really the good guys in this fight? These are all things that are still unknown as we get closer to Season 18, but with a full reveal arriving on the same day we may not be in the dark for too much longer.

Destiny 2 Lightfall leaks and predictions

While we’ll have to wait for Lightfall’s full reveal (presumably at some point in 2022), it’d be reasonable to expect a new location. Witch Queen added Savathun’s Throne World, for example, while Beyond Light added Europa.

In an interview with Dexerto, Bungie confirmed that Lightfall will feature a Legendary campaign — just like The Witch Queen’s.

In a tweet, the DestinyTwoLeaks account also noted that a Sparrow revamp, originally revealed back in March, has been canceled because “Bungie wasn’t able to get it working”.

The feature would have seen two-player Sparrows, but appears to have been cut.

New Subclass

As for a new subclass, it’s hard to say. While Beyond Light lets Guardians wield Stasis for the first time, there was no Darkness-based subclass in The Witch Queen. Instead, Bungie reworked Void in Season of the Risen, Solar in Season of the Haunted, and will update Arc in Season 18.

Fans have long theorized that the new subclass type will offer a poison-based effect as seen on the likes of Thorn and Osteo Striga, as well as the Warlock exotic Necrotic Grip. It would’ve felt right at home in Savathun’s Throne World in Witch Queen, but it never materialized.

With egregore taking of the H.E.L.M in Season of the Haunted, there’s every chance it could form the basis of a new damage element. Here’s hoping we’ll hear more at the Lightfall reveal event.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here with all the latest on The Lightfall expansion in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2’s future after Lightfall

Bungie has not only committed to more Destiny content after Lightfall, but they’ve even named the next expansion.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is expected to arrive in 2024, but as yet there aren’t a lot of details. Bungie did reveal that The Witch Queen is a “moment of acceleration towards the end”, but what that end shakes out to be is anyone’s guess – is it a new story arc, a la Marvel Cinematic Universe phases, or is it a version of Destiny 2 that exists in perpetuity?

Ready to defend the solar system from the Darkness? We’ve got plenty of guides to help you out:

Best PvP weapons | Destiny 2 Promo Codes | Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards | Infamy Ranks Guide | Glory Ranks Guide | Current Xur location | Iron Banner countdown