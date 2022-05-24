Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 guide: All Aspects & Fragments

Season of the Haunted is changing how Destiny’s Solar subclasses work. Here’s all we know about Destiny 2’s Solar 3.0 overhaul, from Aspects and Fragments, to how to unlock them.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted is here, and alongside new seasonal activities, a new season pass, and a new seasonal artifact, Bungie has overhauled another subclass.

After Void 3.0 arrived alongside The Witch Queen, players can now wield the power of flame with Solar 3.0. That means more abilities, more customization, and a lot of enemies that are about to be burned to a crisp.

Read on for everything we know about Solar 3.0.

Advertisement

Contents

What is Solar 3.0 in Destiny 2?

Solar abilities let players deal burning damage which inflicts damage over time, but it also allows for healing potential, too.

Read More: All Witch Queen exotics

With Solar 3.0, the following buffs and debuffs can be applied (descriptions courtesy of Bungie).

Buff/Debuff Explanation Cure You are healed in a burst of mending Solar Light. Ignite A large, damaging Solar explosion in an area around the target. Radiant Your weapons are enhanced by the power of the Traveler and deal increased damage to foes. Restoration You continuously regenerate health and shields over time. Cannot be interrupted by taking damage. Scorch The target is singed by destructive Solar Light, taking damage over time. Scorch damage increases as the target accumulates more Scorch stacks. After 100 Scorch stacks are applied to the target, they Ignite. If you’re new to Destiny, the other non-Solar elements are:

Arc – Electricity Damage

– Electricity Damage Stasis – Ice Damage

– Ice Damage Void – Space/gravity Damage

– Space/gravity Damage Kinetic – Standard damage

All Solar 3.0 Aspects and Fragments so far

Guardians can customize their Solar subclass in multiple ways with Solar 3.0, and that’s done through Aspects (class-specific) and Fragments (universal) options.

Aspects

Class Aspect name Effect Hunter Gunpowder Gamble Defeat targets with abilities, Solar debuffs, or Solar weapons to charge up an improvised Solar explosive. Throw a solar explosive that can be shot in mid-air to cause an ignition. Hunter Knock ‘Em Down Your Solar Supers are enhanced. Golden Gun – Deadshot has increased duration, Golden Gun – Marksman has increased damage resistance and duration, and Blade Barrage launches more projectiles. While radiant, final blows with your equipped Throwing Knife fully refund your melee energy. Hunter On Your Mark Precision final blows grant you and nearby allies increased weapon handling and reload speed for a short duration. Stacks 3 times. Activating your class ability immediately grants maximum stacks of On Your Mark. Titan Consecration While sliding, activate your charged melee ability to launch a wave of Solar energy forward, damaging and scorching targets in front of you as you leap into the air. While airborne, activate your charged melee again to slam to the ground and create a second larger wave of damaging Solar energy. If the wave hits a scorched target, the ignite. Titan Roaring Flames Final blows with Solar abilities or ignitions increase the damage of your Solar abilities. Stacks 3 times. Titan Sol Invictus Solar ability final blows, Hammer of Sol impacts, and defeating scorched targets creates Sunspots. Your abilities regenerate faster, and your Super drains more slowly while standing in a Sunspot. Sunspots apply scorch and deal damage to targets inside. Entering a Sunspot applies restoration. Warlock Heat Rises You can fire weapons, melee, and throw grenades while gliding. Consumes grenade. Final blows while airborne increase the duration of Heat Rises and grant melee energy. Warlock Icarus Dash Dodge quickly while airborne. While Heat Rises is active, you have an additional dodge. Warlock Touch of Flame Your Healing, Solar, Firebolt, and Fusion Grenades have enhanced functionality. Healing Grenade has improved cure and restoration, Solar Grenade increases linger duration and fires blobs of lava, Firebolt Grenade increases target search radius and count, and Fusion Grenade explodes twice.

Fragments

Fragment name Effect Stat change Ember of Beams Your Solar Super projectiles have stronger target acquisition. +10 Intellect Ember of Benevolence Applying restoration, cure, or radiant to allies grants increased grenade, melee, and class ability regeneration for a short duration. -10 Discipline Ember of Blistering Defeating targets with Solar ignitions grants grenade energy. Ember of Combustion Final blows with your Solar Super cause targets to ignite. +10 Strength Ember of Eruption Your Solar ignitions have increased area of effect. +10 Strength Ember of Searing Defeating scorched targets grants melee energy +10 Recovery Ember of Singeing Your class ability recharges faster when you scorch targets. Ember of Solace Radiant and restoration effects applied to you have increased duration. Ember of Tempering Solar weapon final blows grant you and your allies increased recovery for a short duration. Stacks 3 times. While Ember of Tempering is active, your weapons have increased airborne effectiveness. -10 Recovery Ember of Torches Powered melee attacks against combatants make you and nearby allies radiant.

Secret Fragments

There are four Fragments yet to be revealed. We’ll add them here soon, but they may be tied to the latest Dungeon.

Fragment name Effect Stat change [REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED]

How to unlock Solar 3.0 Aspects and Fragments

While Stasis Aspects and Fragments for Stasis are unlocked through visiting the Stranger after completing Beyond Light’s campaign, if you’ve played Destiny before, you’ll immediately have access to all Solar 3.0 Aspects when you log in during Season of the Haunted.

Advertisement

You can gain access to more Fragments in exchange for Glimmer by visiting Ikora Rey in the Tower.

Read More: Destiny 2 promo codes

New players can get their Aspects and Fragments through the initial New Light experience.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2’s Solar 3.0 overhaul. For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Best PvP weapons | Destiny 2 Promo Codes | Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards | Infamy Ranks Guide | Glory Ranks Guide | Current Xur location | Iron Banner countdown