Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 guide: All Aspects & Fragments

Destiny 2 Season 18 will change how the game’s lightning subclasses work. Here’s all we know about Destiny 2’s Arc 3.0 revamp, from Aspects and Fragments, to how to unlock them.

Destiny 2 Season 18 arrives in just a few days, and alongside new story content, a fresh season pass and a new seasonal artifact, players can expect the Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 update, too.

Just as Void 3.0 arrived with The Witch Queen and Solar 3.0 arrived with Season of the Haunted, this time it’s Arc that’s getting the limelight.

Here’s all we know about Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 so far.

What is Arc 3.0 in Destiny 2?

Bungie’s latest blog post revealed that Arc 3.0 will deliver speed and impact in equal measure.

As with prior subclass 3.0 versions, there are a series of buffs and debuffs that can be applied.

Keyword Effect Amplified Buffs movement and weapon speed of Guardians, allows for longer slides. Triggered by rapid Arc kills (no Aspect needed). Blind Blinded opponents in PvE won’t be able to see (naturally) and will also be disoriented and unable to fire their weapon. In PvP, blinded opponents will have their screen whited out and their HUD removed for a short period of time alongside a distorted, washed-out audio effect. Jolt Jolted opponents who are damaged will periodically send slivers of chain lightning out to nearby enemies, damaging them in the process. Speed Booster Reduces incoming damage, increased sprint speed. Trigger by sprinting for a few seconds.

If you’re new to Destiny, the other non-Arc elements are:

Solar – Fire Damage

– Fire Damage Stasis – Ice Damage

– Ice Damage Void – Space/gravity Damage

– Space/gravity Damage Kinetic – Standard damage

All Arc 3.0 Aspects and Fragments so far

Guardians can customize their Solar subclass in multiple ways with Solar 3.0, and that’s done through Aspects (class-specific) and Fragments (universal) options.

Aspects

Class Aspect name Effect Hunter Flow State Defeating a jolted opponent causes you to become amplified. When amplified, the Hunter’s dodge will recharge faster and make you more resistant to damage, and you have quicker reload times. Hunter Lethal Current After dodging, the Hunter’s melee lunge range is increased and their next melee attack jolts the target and creates a damaging lightning aftershock. When used with the Arc Staff Super, after dodging, the Hunter’s next staff light attack hits twice. In addition, hitting a jolted enemy with a melee attack will blind them. Hunter Tempest Strike Allows the Hunter to perform a sliding melee that launches an Arc wave along the ground, dealing significant damage and jolting enemies in its path. Titan Juggernaut While sprinting and with full class ability energy, the Titan gains a frontal shield that blocks incoming damage. When amplified, the shield is stronger. Once the shield is depleted by taking damage, the player’s class energy is depleted. Titan Knockout Melee kills trigger health regeneration and make the Titan amplified. Critically wounding an enemy or breaking their shield increases melee range and damage for a brief period. Titan’s base melee becomes Arc-empowered while Knockout is active. Titan Touch of Thunder Improves Arc grenades in the following ways: – Flashbang: Fires an additional blind impulse on its first bounce. – Pulse: When the grenade damages an enemy, it creates an Ionic Trace for the Titan. Pulse Grenade damage increases over time as the grenade lingers after impact. – Lightning: Grants an additional charge for Lightning grenade, and jolts targets on initial blast. – Storm: Creates a roaming thundercloud that moves and tracks enemies (similar to the Stasis Hunter’s Silence & Squall Super), firing lightning bolts at the ground underneath it. Warlock Arc Soul The Warlock casts a rift to create an Arc Soul that will assist the player in battle. Allies who pass through the rift will also earn an Arc Soul. The rift charges faster when allies are near. While amplified, any Arc Soul you have or gain is supercharged, increasing its rate of fire. Warlock Electrostatic Mind Arc ability kills and kills on Arc-debuffed enemies create Ionic Traces. When you collect any Ionic Trace, you become amplified. Warlock Lightning Surge The Warlock activates their melee while sliding to transform into a ball of lightning and teleport forward, calling down a field of lightning bolts at the exit point that jolts targets.

Fragments

Bungie is yet to reveal the full number of Fragments for Arc 3.0 in Destiny 2, or their stat buffs (and penalties), but we’ll update this page when we have it.

Fragment name Effect Stat change Spark of Beacons When the player is amplified, Arc special weapon kills create a blinding explosion. Spark of Momentum Sliding over ammo will reload your weapon and grant a small amount of melee energy. Sliding over Heavy ammo increases the amount of energy granted. Spark of Resistance When surrounded by enemies, the player has increased damage resistance. Spark of Shock The player’s Arc grenades jolt enemies.

How to unlock Arc 3.0 Aspects

While Stasis Aspects and Fragments for Stasis are unlocked through visiting the Stranger after completing Beyond Light’s campaign, if you’ve played Destiny before, you’ll immediately have access to all Arc 3.0 Aspects when you log in during Season 18.

You can gain access to more Fragments in exchange for Glimmer by visiting Ikora Rey in the Tower.

New players can get their Aspects and Fragments through the initial New Light experience.

That’s all we know about the Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 update. For more tips and guides covering all things Destiny, check out more of our guide content at Dexerto.

