Destiny 2’s next major update, Revenant Act 2, goes live on Tuesday, November 19 with the weekly reset and is set to introduce a bunch of new content, including the Doki Doki ornaments first discovered in the game’s API when Revenant Act 1 launched in October.

If you’re on the lookout for some standout new ornaments to help set your Guardian apart from the pack, here’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2’s Doki Doki cosmetics, including how to get them.

Article continues after ad

How to get Doki Doki armor Ornaments in Destiny 2

Bungie showcased the Doki Doki Warlock ornaments in a November 12 livestream.

The Destiny 2 Doki Doki armor ornaments will be purchasable for Silver or Bright Dust from the Eververse Store in Revenant Act 2.

While Bungie has yet to provide specific pricing for either currency, Light.gg lists both versions for Warlock, Titans, and Hunters as costing 6,000 Bright Dust and 1,000 Silver, respectively.

While not straight from the horse’s mouth, information obtained via access to Destiny’s API usually proves accurate, and these price tags mimic those tied to cosmetics based on AAA properties such as Mass Effect, Assassin’s Creed, and The Witcher released previously.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s not immediately clear if these ornaments are based on any particular media property or a simple visual representation of the phrase doki doki. The term is a Japanese onomatopoeia frequently used by characters in manga and anime to express extreme excitement or nervousness.

Looking for more information on Revenant Act 2? Check out our dedicated hub for the seasonal update as well as Iron Banner, which returns on November 26 with an all-new weapon to chase. Likewise, annual festivities return to The Tower on December 10 with The Dawning.