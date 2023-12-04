Destiny 2 Dungeon and Raid rotation: Weekly schedule
A new week has arrived and with it comes a new featured Dungeon and Raid for Guardians to farm. Here’s everything you need to know about the current Destiny 2 Dungeon and Raid rotation and weekly schedule.
We may be in Season 23 of Destiny 2 but many of the looter shooter’s core mechanics and key weekly events remain unchanged. The likes of the Exotic Mission Rotator, Trials of Osiris, and Xur’s weekly offerings continue as usual all having their own benefits.
Just like in past seasons, Season of the Wish also continues the tradition of having a featured Dungeon and Raid each week for players to farm for unique weapons and armor.
Here’s our breakdown of this week’s Dungeon and Raid rotation as well as what we know about the upcoming rotations to help you better prepare.
Destiny 2 Dungeon and Raid rotation
Each week Destiny 2 sees a new featured Dungeon and Raid. This rotation changes every week as part of Destiny 2’s weekly reset at 5 PM GMT/10 AM PT/1 PM ET every Tuesday.
The featured Dungeon and Raid offer additional incentives for Guardians to complete them including Pinnacle Gear drops, Artifice Armor, and farmable loot.
Destiny 2 Dungeon Rotation: Featured Dungeon this week
This week’s featured Dungeon in Destiny 2 is Duality. It will remain the featured dungeon until December 5 (12/05/23) when the new rotation will begin.
Here’s the featured Dungeon schedule for Season of the Wish, including the currently featured Dungeon:
|Date
|Featured Dungeon
|Location
|November 28
|Duality
|Moon
|December 5
|—
|—
|December 12
|—
|—
|December 19
|—
|—
|December 26
|—
|—
|January 3
|—
|—
|January 9
|—
|—
|January 16
|—
|—
|January 23
|—
|—
|January 30
|—
|—
|February 6
|—
|—
|February 13
|—
|—
Destiny 2 Raid Rotation: Featured Raid this week
This week’s featured Raid in Destiny 2 is Last Wish. It will remain the featured Raid until December 5 (12/05/23) when the new rotation will begin.
This is the featured Raid schedule for Season of the Wish, including the currently featured Raid:
|Date
|Featured Raid
|Location
|November 28
|Last Wish
|Dreaming City
|December 5
|—
|—
|December 12
|—
|—
|December 19
|—
|—
|December 26
|—
|—
|January 3
|—
|—
|January 9
|—
|—
|January 16
|—
|—
|January 23
|—
|—
|January 30
|—
|—
|February 6
|—
|—
|February 13
|—
|—
That's everything you need to know about Destiny 2 Dungeon and Raid rotation schedule this week.
