Destiny 2 Dungeon and Raid rotation: Weekly schedule

A new week has arrived and with it comes a new featured Dungeon and Raid for Guardians to farm. Here’s everything you need to know about the current Destiny 2 Dungeon and Raid rotation and weekly schedule.

We may be in Season 23 of Destiny 2 but many of the looter shooter’s core mechanics and key weekly events remain unchanged. The likes of the Exotic Mission Rotator, Trials of Osiris, and Xur’s weekly offerings continue as usual all having their own benefits.

Just like in past seasons, Season of the Wish also continues the tradition of having a featured Dungeon and Raid each week for players to farm for unique weapons and armor.

Here’s our breakdown of this week’s Dungeon and Raid rotation as well as what we know about the upcoming rotations to help you better prepare.

Destiny 2 Dungeon and Raid rotation

Each week Destiny 2 sees a new featured Dungeon and Raid. This rotation changes every week as part of Destiny 2’s weekly reset at 5 PM GMT/10 AM PT/1 PM ET every Tuesday.

The featured Dungeon and Raid offer additional incentives for Guardians to complete them including Pinnacle Gear drops, Artifice Armor, and farmable loot.

Destiny 2 Dungeon Rotation: Featured Dungeon this week

This week’s featured Dungeon in Destiny 2 is Duality. It will remain the featured dungeon until December 5 (12/05/23) when the new rotation will begin.

Bungie

Here’s the featured Dungeon schedule for Season of the Wish, including the currently featured Dungeon:

Date Featured Dungeon Location November 28 Duality Moon December 5 — — December 12 — — December 19 — — December 26 — — January 3 — — January 9 — — January 16 — — January 23 — — January 30 — — February 6 — — February 13 — —

Destiny 2 Raid Rotation: Featured Raid this week

This week’s featured Raid in Destiny 2 is Last Wish. It will remain the featured Raid until December 5 (12/05/23) when the new rotation will begin.

Bungie

This is the featured Raid schedule for Season of the Wish, including the currently featured Raid:

Date Featured Raid Location November 28 Last Wish Dreaming City December 5 — — December 12 — — December 19 — — December 26 — — January 3 — — January 9 — — January 16 — — January 23 — — January 30 — — February 6 — — February 13 — —

