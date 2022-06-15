How to get Osteo Striga Exotic in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Osteo Striga Exotic SMG is one of the many things introduced in The Witch Queen DLC, but to gain access to it, you’ll need to jump through a few hoops that we’ll explain in our Destiny 2 guide.

The Witch Queen was Destiny 2’s fourth major expansion pack, and it included all the usual fanfare that we come to expect from new Destiny content such as a new raid, and a new activity, and we thought it was a solid entry in the successful sci-fi franchise.

One of the main things that fans always look forward to though is the allure of new weapons to see how they compare against the game’s best Exotics and more. The Osteo Striga SMG is a great weapon that players should definitely try out, but first, you need to obtain it.

Where to find Osteo Striga Exotic SMG in Destiny 2

The Osteo Striga can only be crafted, meaning you’ll need to get your hands on the weapon’s Pattern first before anything else. Also, the conditions required to unlock the Osteo Striga can only be completed if players own The Witch Queen DLC.

Here are the simple steps you’ll need to know to be able to craft the Osteo Striga SMG Exotic in Destiny 2:

The first step is to complete The Witch Queen expansion’s campaign Once you’ve done that, you will receive the ‘Pattern’ at the end of the story With the Pattern in hand, head to the ‘Enclave’ You will now be able to Shape it at the ‘Relic’ in the Enclave There you go, you now own the Osteo Striga Exotic!

How to get the Osteo Striga’s Catalyst in Destiny 2

Getting the weapon’s Catalyst is rather straightforward as you’ll simply need to reach Level 10 with the Osteo Striga and you’ll be able to craft a Catalyst for the Exotic SMG. As with all Catalyst upgrades though, expect to part with some of the game’s best materials in order to do so!

