Destiny 2 Episode Revenant early patch notes: Major Titan changes, Super buffs, more

Destiny 2 developers at Bungie are set to shake things up massively with the next major update. Here’s the rundown on the early patch notes ahead of Episode Revenant’s release.

Destiny 2 is an everchanging game, with developers Bungie constantly implementing new content for Guardians to participate in. This includes major expansions like The Final Shape, which saw huge changes to the sandbox with the introduction of Prismatic subclasses, and a brand new story that concluded the Light and Dark saga once and for all.

Article continues after ad

Now with the oncoming arrival of Episode: Revenant, the devs are looking to upgrade Titan’s class fantasy, as well as buff up some more supers in the process. Here’s everything we know to be changing with the new episode.

Bungie Destiny 2’s Revenant episode will focus on Fikrul, the Fallen, and the Scorn.

When does Destiny 2 Episode Revenant release?

Episode Revenant drops on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 10 AM PT. This is the same time all of the balance changes will arrive as part of the major patch.

Article continues after ad

What’s changing in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant?

Major Titan Changes

Titan is getting their class fantasy truly realized by becoming the true tanks of their fireteam. This includes the ability to now taunt enemies and get them away from their allies, while also improving their supportive capabilities.

Article continues after ad

Super Buffs

Bungie Destiny 2 Supers are getting buffed in Episode: Revenant.

Plenty of supers are seeing buffs in Episode Revenant. From Stormtrance to Golden Gun, every class will be happy to see their numbers going up just that bit more with the launch of the next episode.

Destiny 2 Episode Revenant early patch notes

Titan Class Identity Reinforcement

Titan Barricade

Titan Barricade now taunts enemies in front of the barricade. This taunt only occurs while there is a player standing behind the barricade



Towering Barricade and Rally Barricade

Reduced non-boss combatant damage dealt to the Barricade by 50%.

Increased splash-damage reduction from combatants for players behind the Barricade from 20% to 60%.

Barricades now grant moderate damage resistance vs. combatants during cast animation.

Unbreakable

Damage blocked by Unbreakable now generates grenade energy.

Increased max duration the shield can be held.

Forward movement speed now slows down briefly when the shield is shot.

Reduced Unbreakable’s throw attack damage vs. players by 20%.

Increased damage bleed through from players by 15%.

Fully charged Unbreakable attacks will now one-shot Barricades in PvP except when the Barricade is under the effects of Heart of Inmost Light.

Void Overshield

Increased Void Overshield PvE damage resistance from 50% to 70%. This increases maximum effective HP from 90 to 150.



Prismatic Titan

Consecration

Scorch and slam waves now shatter Stasis Crystals.

Diamond Lance

Thrown or slammed Diamond Lances will now shatter Stasis Crystals.

Slamming a Diamond Lance will grant you and nearby allies two stacks of Frost Armor.

Changed the weapon tray HUD to display how many seconds are remaining before the Diamond Lance disappears, like a Tangle.

Knockout

Melee kills now cancel health and shield stun, in addition to healing, allowing you to immediately start regenerating. Note: this is a revert of a previous nerf that had too much of a negative impact on PvE.



Shiver Strike

Now attaches a Stasis explosive to the target on impact. This detonation slows players and freezes combatants.

Now refunds 80% melee energy on whiff.

Increased energy recharge rate by 12.5%.

Immediately after landing a Shiver Strike attack, the attacker’s melee ability is now suppressed for 0.5s.

Facet of Command and Echo of Domineering

Cooldown reduced from 11 seconds to 4 seconds.

Unpowered Melee

Increased damage against players by 5%.

Increased damage against PvE combatants by 20%.

Increased stun multiplier.

Super Buffs

Warlock

Stormtrance

Increased damage resistance from 53% to 58%.

Chaos Reach

Increased damage resistance from 45% to 55%.

Fixed an issue where Chaos Reach would not Jolt at high framerates.

Fixed an issue where Chaos Reach would not go through Sentinel Shield’s guard or a Citan’s Barricade.

Nova Warp

Increased PvE damage by 20%.

Increased damage resistance from 51% to 58%.

Now any Nova Warp detonation applies Volatile, regardless of charge duration.

Hunter

Golden Gun – Marksman and Deadshot

Increased damage against base, elite, and miniboss combatants by 30%.

Spectral Blades

Increased PvE damage by 20%.

Increased damage resistance from 47% to 58%.

Titan

Glacial Quake

Howl of the Storm can be used while Glacial Quake is active.

Twilight Arsenal

Thrown axe projectiles now more consistently track towards targets closer to the reticle.

Increased Twilight Arsenal’s axe relic weapon damage vs combatants by 23%.

Thundercrash

Increased base detonation damage by 33%.

Fist of Havok

Increased damage resistance from 51% to 58%.

Changed how the light attack works under the hood to improve consistency in hitting targets.

Slightly increased light attack lunge range and ability to target enemies vertically.

Bungie also mentioned that they’d be looking into increasing roaming Super uptime, slated for Act 2 of Revenant.

Article continues after ad

Miscellaneous Changes

Stormcaller and Prismatic Warlock

Lightning Surge

The Warlock casting Lightning Surge now has 50% damage resistance vs. Titan Barricades during the lunge.

Casting Lightning Surge now also makes you Amplified.

Prismatic Hunter

Hailfire Spike Prismatic Grenade

Added projectile tracking and aim assist to increase consistency in hitting targets.

Threaded Specter

Increased detonation damage against PvE combatants by 33%.

Swarm Grenade

Swarm grenade submunitions are now easier for players to shoot down.

Swarm grenade submunitions can now chain detonate other submunitions when destroyed.

Arc Hunter

Combination Blow