Destiny 2 Revenant Act 2: Release date, developer livestream, new weapons, more

The second chapter of Destiny 2’s ongoing Episode Revenant is due to drop soon. Here’s everything you need to know about the multiplayer shooter’s next big update, including when you’ll be able to jump in and start hunting all the new loot.

As was the case with the previous Episode, Echoes, Guardians can expect more ways to earn weapons and armor introduced in Revenant, including a second seasonal activity to compliment the existing Onslaught Salvation. Players can also look forward to further story developments as the Vanguard continues their pursuit of Fikrul, the Fanatic.

Read on to learn when Revenant Act 2 releases, the date for Bungie’s developer livestream, and first details on some of the gear you’ll be finding.

Act 2 will be released on November 19 with the weekly reset, per Destiny 2’s in-game schedule for Revenant. Weekly reset takes place at 9 AM PT, 5 PM GMT, and noon EST.

Developer livestream & free Emblem

Bungie confirmed in its November 7 This Week in Destiny blog post that it will be holding a developer livestream on November 12 at 10 AM PT, 6 PM GMT, and 1 PM EST to share a “detailed look at the new activity, rewards, and more coming in the second act of Revenant.”

Anyone who watches 15 minutes or more of the livestream on Twitch will earn a new “We Begin in the Stars” Emblem.

Revenant Act 2 weapons

As of Revenant Act 1, a few seasonal weapons, including an SMG, Scout Rifle, and Rocket Launcher, are currently unobtainable in-game but can be viewed in Collections.

Similarly to Echoes, players can expect these three additions to become available in Act 2 from Onslaught: Salvation, as well as Act 2’s new activity. Our breakdown of every weapon introduced in Revenant so far has more information.

Tomb of Elders

Not much is known about Tomb of Elders other than it’s a new activity coming in Revenant Act 2. However, it’s worth pointing out that the name is an obvious riff on the original Destiny’s popular Prison of Elders activity added in House of Wolves.

We wouldn’t be surprised if this turns out to be Bungie’s attempt at adding a spiritual successor to Destiny 2. But, we’ll update this article with all the details as and when the studio reveals more.

Iron Banner

Iron Banner returns on November 26, one week after Act 2’s launch.

This iteration of the PvP event will be somewhat special as it’ll introduce the first new armor set for several seasons, as well as a Stasis Rocket Sidearm, Tinasha’s Mastery. For more information, see our Iron Banner schedule.

That’s everything we know so far about Revenant Act 2 but we’ll be updating this article with all the new details from the November 12 livestream, so be sure to check back. In the meantime, stay up to date on Destiny 2 by checking out the latest patch notes.