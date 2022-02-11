Destiny 2 Legendary Campaign explained: New difficulty & exclusive rewards

The Witch Queen campaign in Destiny 2 ushers in an all-new difficulty tier for story mission content and we’ve got a full rundown on the challenge that awaits along with the exclusive rewards you can expect to earn.

With the arrival of The Witch Queen expansion in Destiny 2 comes an all-new tier of difficulty for story content. Every main mission now comes with not just a Classic tier, but a Legendary tier for those seeking a tougher challenge.

As you would expect, it wouldn’t be a worthwhile grind if this new difficulty didn’t come with some improved rewards. Rest assured, Legendary story missions certainly provide some valuable loot.

So what exactly sets this Legendary difficulty apart in Destiny 2? Here’s a full rundown of what to expect and what rewards await your Fireteam at the end.

Contents

Destiny 2 Legendary Campaign Difficulty

If you’re jumping into the Legendary Campaign, you shouldn’t just expect a basic power level increase. Instead, Bungie has designed the experience from the ground up with a number of custom changes.

First up, it’s safe to expect “more aggressive” foes than usual and for these enemies to boast “higher damage resistance” to “unmatched damage types.” Your Fireteam will need some well-rounded loadouts to cover all bases in these missions.

It’s worth keeping in mind, however, that not every encounter will play the same on Legendary as it does on Classic. Developers have fine-tuned every room, meaning the new difficulty can outright replace regular foes with boss fights on occasion.

Each mission on Legendary difficulty also comes with a power level cap. Regardless of how high you climb, this setting will bring you back down a notch for a balanced experience similar to how the Raid Contest mode works.

The experience also changes depending on your Fireteam size. Playing Solo or playing as part of a full team will bring a notably distinct challenge.

If you do happen to drop in as part of a team, however, two key changes must be kept in mind. On Legendary difficulty, each player loads in with just one revive token per Darkness zone. Moreover, a 40-second timer appears in which to revive downed allies, else an automatic wipe resets your team.

Destiny 2 Legendary Campaign Mission Rewards

For each Campaign mission you complete on Legendary difficulty, you can expect improved rewards and reward drop rates.

Throne World armor can be unlocked at this tier and at a “faster rate” than usual, Bungie has confirmed. It’s also expected this armor will drop at a higher power level to help boost your Guardian towards the new Witch Queen soft cap.

Last but not least, each Legendary mission also brings 1-3 extra chests, providing bonus XP, world pool gear, upgrade modules, and Glimmer.

Destiny 2 Legendary Campaign Full Story Rewards

If you’re up for tackling the entire Witch Queen campaign on Legendary, a huge set of exclusive rewards awaits you in the new expansion.

From Triumphs and emblems to some secret Bungie Rewards, there’s plenty up for grabs. But topping the bill is an exclusive set of gear that comes in 20 Power above the 1520 soft cap.

This gear, along with all other rewards listed below, is unlocked upon completing the full story on Legendary difficulty.

Here’s a full look at everything you can claim.

A new emblem exclusive to those who complete the campaign at Legendary difficulty.

A Triumph required for the newest title for Throne World.

A set of gear 20 above the soft cap at 1520 Power Level.

Eight upgrade modules.

New The Witch Queen Exotic armor that typically is reserved for PED Lost Sector drops.

Exclusive Bungie Rewards, more on that in the future.

Destiny 2’s Legendary Campaign tier is set to launch alongside the new Witch Queen storyline on February 22. Be sure to brush up on everything else coming as part of the mega update.