Destiny 2 November 19 early patch notes: Revenant Act 2 & Gunsmith curated rolls

Destiny 2’s next major patch goes live on November 19, introducing headline updates, including Revenant Act 2 and a host of balance adjustments and bug fixes.

Tomb of Elders, an expanded and refreshed version of the original Destiny’s Prison of Elders, is the core activity in Act 2, offering new loot to earn and a story to progress by visiting seasonal vendor Eido and her father, Mithrax.

As for sandbox changes, three new weapons – two seasonal and one reprised – are introduced and contentious modifiers, such as Counterfeit, have been nerfed to make them less frustrating.

The November 19 patch will also introduce a series of limited-time curated rolls for several weapons to Banshee-44 to account for issues Bungie discovered with certain weapon perk combos being rarer than intended.

Destiny 2 November 19 early patch notes

New Weapons available Noxious Vetiver – Arc – Precision Submachine Gun Scavenger’s Fate – Void – Precision Shotgun Gridskipper – Void – Rapid-Fire Pulse Rifle

Fixed an issue where certain projectiles could collide and detonate with Ether Siphon orbs

Fixed an issue where the left and right inputs could not open the Loadouts and Mod Customization side panels.

Reduced the effectiveness of the Counterfeit modifiers. Spawn rate of trick loot reduced from 25% to 10% Reduced damage impulse size on all trick loot items by 1m. Updated shockwave size to match the new damage radius. Reduced damage of all trick loot items Increased animation before exploding from 2s to 3s.



In a separate X/Twitter post, Bungie also revealed that nerfs to Hunter Exotic Knucklehead Radar are inbound to reduce its effectiveness in PvP. The biggest change here is a rework to how the helmet marks targets, requiring the user to damage an opponent before the effect triggers, while also reducing the mark duration from seven seconds down to three.

