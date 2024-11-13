Destiny 2 The Dawning 2024: Start date and everything we know

Destiny 2 The Dawning 2024: Start date and everything we knowBungie
Destiny 2’s festive-themed, end-of-year event, The Dawning, returns in 2024 to cap off another year in Bungie’s long-running shooter, with plenty of new and returning rewards to hunt during the Festive period.
While there’s no doubt more details to come regarding this year’s version of the event, the developer did share some information ahead of The Dawning’s return during its Revenant Act 2 livestream on November 12, including when the event starts, as well as a brand-new weapon to chase.
Here’s everything we know so far about The Dawning 2024, including what weapons and armor will be available this time around.
Start date and end date
The Dawning 2024 will go live at weekly reset on December 10, 5 pm UTC. Bungie didn’t stipulate when the event would end, although if we use Halloween tie-in Festival of the Lost as a reference, Guardians can likely expect the event to run for three weeks, concluding on December 31.
New and Reprised weapons
Mistral Lift is the new weapon being introduced in The Dawning 2024. The Void-element Linear Fusion Rifle is an Adaptive Burst frame, firing a three-round burst with each trigger pull.
While the archetype has historically been neglected in favor of Precision or Aggressive frames, Mistral Lift will have access to some potent perk combos. One such pairing shown off during the livestream was Withering Gaze with Bait and Switch.
With the former inflicting weaken and the latter currently one of Destiny 2’s best DPS perks, Mistal Lift could singlehandedly usher in a meta comeback for Linear Fusions in PvE.
As usual, weapons from previous years will be returning, boasting refreshed perk pools. See the table below for all the possible perks for every returning weapon from previous years, as well as for Mistral Lift.
|Weapon
|Archetype
|Perk 1
|Perk 2
Albedo Wing
|Arc Glaive
(Aggressive)
|Grave Robber
Beacon Rounds
Replenishing Aegies
Eddy Current
Strategist
Closing Time
Air Trigger
|Golden Tricorn
Desperate Measures
Demolitionist
Lead from Gold
Close to Melee
Voltshot
Collective Action
Avalanche
|Solar Machine Gun
(Adaptive)
|Auto-Loading Holster
Susbistence
Dynamic Sway Reduction
Rewind Rounds
Closing Time
Dragonfly
Heal Clip
|Incandescent
Vorpal Weapon
Cascade Point
Target Lock
Firing Line
Golden Tricorn
Collective Action
Glacioclasm
|Void Fusion Rifle
(High-Impact)
|Air Trigger
Envious Assassin
Lone Wolf
Overflow
Slideshot
Subsistence
Under Pressure
|Vorpal Weapon
Closing Time
Desperate Measures
Withering Gaze
Controlled Burst
High-Impact Reserves
Reservoir Burst
Zephyr
|Stasis Sword
(Adaptive)
|Duelist’s Trance
Relentless Strikes
Tireless Blade
Rimestealer
Valiant Charge
Strategist
Attrition Orbs
|Cold Steel
Whirlwind Blade
Collective Action
Vorpal Weapon
One for All
Chain Reaction
Surrounded
|Mistral Lift
|Void Linear Fusion Rifle
(Adaptive)
|Withering Gaze
Closing Time
Clown Cartridge
Envious Assassin
Keep Away
Moving Target
Reconstruction
|Bait and Switch
High Ground
Firing Line
Precision Instrument
Frenzy
High-Impact Reserves
Vorpal Weapon
New armor
Described by Bungie as sporting a “celestial space dragon” theme, The Dawning 2024’s armor and associated Ornaments will be purchasable for Silver or Bright Dust, as is standard. So far, only the Warlock set has been revealed, which you can see below.
The Dawning 2024 activities
Cookie baking returns as the core seasonal activity for The Dawning 2024, though with some key changes that should streamline the process.
Chiefly, certain ingredients will have their sourcing methods tweaked to be less restrictive. For example, Dark Frosting, previously only obtainable from Stasis final blows, will be expanded to include Strand.
Likewise, drop rates for all ingredients will be increased across the board. Rewards for handing out gifts to NPCs will include Dawning Engrams, which can be focused on specific weapon drops and will also have a chance of rolling double perks.
That’s everything we know so far, about The Dawning 2024, but we’ll update this article with any new information as Bungie provides it. In the meantime, see our hub to discover what else is coming during Revenant Act 2.