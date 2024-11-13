Destiny 2 The Dawning 2024: Start date and everything we know

Destiny 2’s festive-themed, end-of-year event, The Dawning, returns in 2024 to cap off another year in Bungie’s long-running shooter, with plenty of new and returning rewards to hunt during the Festive period.

While there’s no doubt more details to come regarding this year’s version of the event, the developer did share some information ahead of The Dawning’s return during its Revenant Act 2 livestream on November 12, including when the event starts, as well as a brand-new weapon to chase.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything we know so far about The Dawning 2024, including what weapons and armor will be available this time around.

The Dawning 2024 will go live at weekly reset on December 10, 5 pm UTC. Bungie didn’t stipulate when the event would end, although if we use Halloween tie-in Festival of the Lost as a reference, Guardians can likely expect the event to run for three weeks, concluding on December 31.

Article continues after ad

New and Reprised weapons

Mistral Lift is the new weapon being introduced in The Dawning 2024. The Void-element Linear Fusion Rifle is an Adaptive Burst frame, firing a three-round burst with each trigger pull.

Article continues after ad

While the archetype has historically been neglected in favor of Precision or Aggressive frames, Mistral Lift will have access to some potent perk combos. One such pairing shown off during the livestream was Withering Gaze with Bait and Switch.

With the former inflicting weaken and the latter currently one of Destiny 2’s best DPS perks, Mistal Lift could singlehandedly usher in a meta comeback for Linear Fusions in PvE.

As usual, weapons from previous years will be returning, boasting refreshed perk pools. See the table below for all the possible perks for every returning weapon from previous years, as well as for Mistral Lift.

Article continues after ad

Weapon Archetype Perk 1 Perk 2

Albedo Wing Arc Glaive

(Aggressive) Grave Robber

Beacon Rounds

Replenishing Aegies

Eddy Current

Strategist

Closing Time

Air Trigger Golden Tricorn

Desperate Measures

Demolitionist

Lead from Gold

Close to Melee

Voltshot

Collective Action

Avalanche Solar Machine Gun

(Adaptive) Auto-Loading Holster

Susbistence

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Rewind Rounds

Closing Time

Dragonfly

Heal Clip Incandescent

Vorpal Weapon

Cascade Point

Target Lock

Firing Line

Golden Tricorn

Collective Action

Glacioclasm Void Fusion Rifle

(High-Impact) Air Trigger

Envious Assassin

Lone Wolf

Overflow

Slideshot

Subsistence

Under Pressure Vorpal Weapon

Closing Time

Desperate Measures

Withering Gaze

Controlled Burst

High-Impact Reserves

Reservoir Burst

Zephyr Stasis Sword

(Adaptive) Duelist’s Trance

Relentless Strikes

Tireless Blade

Rimestealer

Valiant Charge

Strategist

Attrition Orbs Cold Steel

Whirlwind Blade

Collective Action

Vorpal Weapon

One for All

Chain Reaction

Surrounded Mistral Lift Void Linear Fusion Rifle

(Adaptive) Withering Gaze

Closing Time

Clown Cartridge

Envious Assassin

Keep Away

Moving Target

Reconstruction Bait and Switch

High Ground

Firing Line

Precision Instrument

Frenzy

High-Impact Reserves

Vorpal Weapon

New armor

Described by Bungie as sporting a “celestial space dragon” theme, The Dawning 2024’s armor and associated Ornaments will be purchasable for Silver or Bright Dust, as is standard. So far, only the Warlock set has been revealed, which you can see below.

Article continues after ad

The Dawning 2024 activities

Cookie baking returns as the core seasonal activity for The Dawning 2024, though with some key changes that should streamline the process.

Chiefly, certain ingredients will have their sourcing methods tweaked to be less restrictive. For example, Dark Frosting, previously only obtainable from Stasis final blows, will be expanded to include Strand.

Article continues after ad

Likewise, drop rates for all ingredients will be increased across the board. Rewards for handing out gifts to NPCs will include Dawning Engrams, which can be focused on specific weapon drops and will also have a chance of rolling double perks.

That’s everything we know so far, about The Dawning 2024, but we’ll update this article with any new information as Bungie provides it. In the meantime, see our hub to discover what else is coming during Revenant Act 2.