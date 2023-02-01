Destiny 2 Lightfall: All known exotics releasing in the next expansion

Destiny 2’s Lightfall is approaching on the horizon and with it comes all new exotics for all guardians to toy around with. Here’s everything we know about the exotics that are being released with Destiny 2’s newest expansion.

With Lightfall fast approaching in Destiny 2, Bungie has given us an early look at many of the new exotics dropping with the latest expansion. From powerful weapons to unique armor pieces with innovative effects, there’s plenty on offer here for new and experienced players alike.

As you would expect, a good number of these exotics will likely be given to the player either through exotic quests or for finishing the campaign. While others may require more manual effort.

Article continues after ad

So before Lightfall comes around and you jump back into the Destiny 2 grind, be sure to brush up on all the exotics we know about already.

Contents

Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotics

Lightfall Exotic Weapons

Quicksilver Storm Catalyst

Quicksilver Storm was the preorder bonus for Lightfall, it’s a kinetic auto rifle that has an alternate firing mode that shoots grenades out. It’s been available since Season of the Plunder.

Bungie Quicksilver Storm will be receiving its new catalyst in Lightfall.

In Lightfall, Quicksilver Storm will be receiving a catalyst that creates a “Tangle” on grenade kill. Tangles are similar to that of the Transmutation Spheres created by Ruinous Effigy, they’re tangible objects that can be picked up by the player and thrown for damage. They can also be shot at, causing them to explode and deal damage in a small radius around them.

Article continues after ad

Final Warning (Strand Sidearm)

The newest exotic we’ll be receiving in Lightfall is the Strang Sidearm Final Warning. This is likely to be the first Strand weapon introduced into Destiny 2 along a similar vein to Salvation’s Grip.

Bungie Final Warning is the new Strand Sidearm for Lightfall.

Final Warning seems to be able to charge up whilst firing, then can be swapped into a charged form where it fires off tracking rounds for a short duration of time. This effect seems interesting, but it appears like it’ll be a niche exotic that’s used to test out Strand weapons.

Deterministic Chaos (Void LMG)

Deterministic Chaos is a brand new void LMG. This Void heavy machine gun will fire like a regular one but will grant debuffs based on the bullet you fired. Every fourth shot will Weaken enemies hit by the bullet, whilst every sixteen shots will fire a round that makes enemies Volatile. Volatile enemies explode while being hit and on death.

Article continues after ad

Bungie Deterministic Chaos gives debuffs on rhythmical demand.

LMG’s have found a small amount of usage in the current PvE landscape, with the Retrofit Escapade finding usage with Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk. However, it’s likely Deterministic Chaos won’t necessarily break the meta for weapons in Lightfall, unless Bungie gives LMGs in general some love.

Winterbite (Stasis Glaive)

Winterbite is the first ever Stasis Glaive in Destiny 2. Glaives have generally been reserved as energy slot weapons, and therefore have only ever come in Void, Solar, or Arc. With the first Stasis Glaive comes its exotic perk which creates a Frost Orb around the guardian which can freeze enemies (Think like Warlock’s Arc Soul, but ice).

Article continues after ad

Bungie Winterbite is the first ever Stasis Glaive in Destiny 2.

As a Stasis Glaive, Winterbite breaks new ground for Glaives. However, Glaives haven’t seen too much usage in most content, so it’s hard to tell if Winterbite will find relative usage in the upcoming expansion.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lightfall Armor

Crytarachne’s Facade (Hunter Helmet)

Crytarachne’s Facade is a new Hunter helmet that grants players a buff called Woven Mail after using a Strand Grapple.

Woven Mail seems to grant an armor bonus to the player and also grants them a good chunk of flinch resist.

Bungie Crytarachne’s Facade grants buffs after a Grapple with Strand.

Flinch Resist is generally not used in PvE, which makes this Helmet definitely seem to be more suited toward PvP. However, if Woven Mail gives high enough resistances/ overshields and grapple is on a low enough cooldown, this might make for some interesting PvE builds as well.

Article continues after ad

Abeyant Leap (Titan Boots)

Abeyant Leap is Titan’s new strand exotic, and it revolves all around their barricade.

With Abeyant Leap equipped, Titan’s putting up barricades will also spawn additional “Lashes” which is presumably a Strand debuff. Lashes seem to cause enemies to be held up in the air via strand, suspended like a puppet.

Bungie Abeyant Leap allows Titans to send Lashes through barricades.

Abeyant Leap will also provide the guardian with resistances or over-shields of some sort according to the trailer.

These boots seem pretty interesting as Lashes do seem rather powerful, the only issue is it’s attached to their barricade which is arguably the worst part of a Titan’s kit. Depending on how Bungie plans on giving access to the Lash debuff in Lightfall, these boots might be worth a shot.

Swarmers (Warlock Boots)

Swarmers are the newest Warlock boots coming with Lightfall. These boots do exactly what they’re named after, they create Swarmers after the Guardian destroys a Tangle. These Swarmers travel across the ground and seek out enemies, tracking them and exploding dealing damage to them.

Bungie Swarmers will send “Swarmers” to any enemy nearby.

Swarmers seem like a neat exotic but it’s hard to say how’ll useful they’ll really be. Swarmers’ viability will be dependent on how much damage the Swarmers actually deal, as well as the accessibility of Tangles in Lightfall.