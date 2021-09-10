Destiny 2 promo codes September 2021: All free emblem and shader codes

A new month in Destiny 2 means new freebies to redeem using Destiny 2 promo codes. Here are all the ones we know of for September 2021.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost is in full flow, and September sees the return of Trials of Osiris after a couple of weeks off. That’s not all, though, as a new month means new shader and emblem codes can be redeemed – you just have to know where to look.

These can be found in various places, often through Bungie rewards or through the developer tweeting them out. There are no gameplay benefits, but shader codes will let you customize your weapons and armor, while emblem codes will help you stand out from the crowd as we head toward The Witch Queen.

Advertisement

Here are all the free emblem and shader codes for September.

Read More: Everything we know about Season 16

Destiny 2 emblem codes for September 2021

Before you check the list, don’t forget to log in to Bungie rewards. Doing so will not only earn you a Powerful Engram just for signing up, but you’ll unlock the exclusive “Unrelenting Grip” emblem seen below.

YRC-C3D-YNC – Spicy Ramen emblem

7D4PKRMD7 – Sequence Flourish

X9FGMAH6D – The Unimagined Plane

XFV-KHP-N97 – The Visionary

A7LFYC44X – Flames of Forgotten Truth

JDT-NLC-JKM – Ab Aeterno

N3LXN6PXF – The Reflective Proof

7CP-94V-LFP – Lone Focus, Jagged Edge

FJ9-LAM-67F – Binding Focus

7F9-767-F74 – Sign of the Finite

X4C-FGX-MX3 – Note of Conquest

JD7-4CM-HJG – Illusion of Light

JNX-DMH-XLA – Field of Light

3VF-LGC-RLX – Insula Thesauraria

RA9XPH6KJ – Cryonautics

JYNJAAY7D – Galilean Excursion

7LVGTKT7J – Future In Shadow

Destiny 2 shader codes for September 2021

Sadly, shader codes are less common, but there are a few to grab anyway.

7MM-VPD-MHP – Double Banshee

RXC-9XJ-4MH – Oracle 99

How to redeem Destiny 2 codes

Destiny 2 codes can’t be redeemed in-game, so you’ll have to head to Bungie’s redemption site here.

Once you’re there, log into your account and paste the codes in to redeem the goodies when you log into Destiny 2 next.