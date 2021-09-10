 Destiny 2 promo codes September 2021: All free emblem and shader codes - Dexerto
Destiny 2 promo codes September 2021: All free emblem and shader codes

Published: 10/Sep/2021 11:55 Updated: 10/Sep/2021 12:01

by Lloyd Coombes

A new month in Destiny 2 means new freebies to redeem using Destiny 2 promo codes. Here are all the ones we know of for September 2021.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost is in full flow, and September sees the return of Trials of Osiris after a couple of weeks off. That’s not all, though, as a new month means new shader and emblem codes can be redeemed – you just have to know where to look.

These can be found in various places, often through Bungie rewards or through the developer tweeting them out. There are no gameplay benefits, but shader codes will let you customize your weapons and armor, while emblem codes will help you stand out from the crowd as we head toward The Witch Queen.

Here are all the free emblem and shader codes for September.

Destiny 2 emblem codes for September 2021

Before you check the list, don’t forget to log in to Bungie rewards. Doing so will not only earn you a Powerful Engram just for signing up, but you’ll unlock the exclusive “Unrelenting Grip” emblem seen below.

The Unrelenting Grip emblem is free to celebrate the launch of Season of the Lost
  • YRC-C3D-YNC – Spicy Ramen emblem
  • 7D4PKRMD7 – Sequence Flourish
  • X9FGMAH6D – The Unimagined Plane
  • XFV-KHP-N97 – The Visionary
  • A7LFYC44X – Flames of Forgotten Truth
  • JDT-NLC-JKM – Ab Aeterno
  • N3LXN6PXF – The Reflective Proof
  • 7CP-94V-LFP – Lone Focus, Jagged Edge
  • FJ9-LAM-67F – Binding Focus
  • 7F9-767-F74 – Sign of the Finite
  • X4C-FGX-MX3 – Note of Conquest
  • JD7-4CM-HJG – Illusion of Light
  • JNX-DMH-XLA – Field of Light
  • 3VF-LGC-RLX – Insula Thesauraria
  • RA9XPH6KJ – Cryonautics
  • JYNJAAY7D – Galilean Excursion
  • 7LVGTKT7J – Future In Shadow

Destiny 2 shader codes for September 2021

Sadly, shader codes are less common, but there are a few to grab anyway.

  • 7MM-VPD-MHP – Double Banshee
  • RXC-9XJ-4MH – Oracle 99

How to redeem Destiny 2 codes

Destiny 2 codes can’t be redeemed in-game, so you’ll have to head to Bungie’s redemption site here.

Once you’re there, log into your account and paste the codes in to redeem the goodies when you log into Destiny 2 next.

