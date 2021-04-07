Destiny 2 Weekly Reset: April 6 update, Nightfall guide, Activities, more - Dexerto

With each week comes a fresh reset in Destiny 2 and we’ve got everything you need to stay on top of the latest changes.

Since Destiny first released in 2014, one thing has remained constant: Weekly Resets. Each and every week the Destiny universe is updated to some extent. It’s when new content is deployed, activities are reset, and everyone starts grinding anew.

From featured playlists to changes in raid encounters, there’s a ton of adjustments to look out for with each passing week. If you’re trying to be efficient and make the most out of your time with each reset, you’re going to need a proper plan,

In order to help you stay on top of everything in Destiny 2, we’ve got all the information you need right here. This page will be updated with every weekly reset so you’ve always got the latest information.

Destiny 2 Weekly Reset: April 6

Nightfall – The Ordeal: Fallen S.A.B.E.R.

This week, your Fireteam will be dropping into the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strike. As always, the Nightfall comes with three distinct modes with unique rewards throughout.

Below is a complete rundown on every modifier along with the specific rewards up for grabs this week.

The Ordeal: Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Difficulty Modifiers Rewards Adept Hot Knife: Shanks now have Solar Shields. Nightfall Rotation Drop : THE SWARM (Machine Gun)

: THE SWARM (Machine Gun) Powerful (Tier 1) reward : Get 3 points by completing runs. Higher difficulties grant more points.

: Get 3 points by completing runs. Higher difficulties grant more points. Pinnacle reward: Get a score of 100k. Since modifiers are fixed, this requires a high difficulty run. Hero All previous modifiers

Champions: Overload : This mode contains Overload Champions, which cannot be stopped without an Overload mod.

: This mode contains Overload Champions, which cannot be stopped without an Overload mod. Champions: Barrier : This mode contains Barrier Champions, which cannot be stopped without an Anti-Barrier mod.

: This mode contains Barrier Champions, which cannot be stopped without an Anti-Barrier mod. Champions: Fallen : This mode contains both Barrier and Overload Champions, which cannot be stopped without an Anti-Barrier or Overload mod, respectively.

: This mode contains both Barrier and Overload Champions, which cannot be stopped without an Anti-Barrier or Overload mod, respectively. Hero Modifiers : Extra Shields

: Extra Shields S.A.B.E.R. Protocol: Incoming Solar and environmental damage increased. Legend All previous modifiers

Equipment Locked : You will not be able to change your equipment after this activity starts.

: You will not be able to change your equipment after this activity starts. Match Game : Enemy shields are highly resistant to all unmatched elemental damage.

: Enemy shields are highly resistant to all unmatched elemental damage. Legend Modifiers: Locked Loadout & Match Game & Extra Shields Master All previous modifiers

Chaff : Radar is disabled.

: Radar is disabled. Master Modifiers : Champions: Mob & Locked Loadout & Match Game & Extra Shields.

: Champions: Mob & Locked Loadout & Match Game & Extra Shields. Champions: Mob: This mode contains additional Champions.

Weekly Crucible Rotator: Clash

Vanguard Burn: Arc Singe

Europa Activities

Eclipsed Zone : Cadmus Ridge

: Cadmus Ridge Empire Hunt : The Technocrat: Defeat Eramis’s technology expert, Praksis, the Technocrat.

: The Technocrat: Defeat Eramis’s technology expert, Praksis, the Technocrat. Exo Challenge: Simulation: Safeguard: Simulated Skill-Set Training: Test your defensive abilities amongst a Vex onslaught.

Legacy Activities

Moon : Wandering Nightmare : Fallen Council (Archer’s Line) Trove Guardian is in Hellmouth Nightmare Hunt : Isolation: Defeat the Nightmare of Taniks, the Scarred. Nightmare Hunt : Pride: Defeat the Nightmare of Skolas, Kell of Kells. Nightmare Hunt : Servitude: Defeat the Nightmare of Zydron, Gate Lord.

: Dreaming City : Strong Curse Petra is at Rheasilvia. Weekly Mission : Dark Monastery – Provide recon for Petra’s forces by investigating strange enemy activity in Rheasilvia. Ascendant Challenge : Keep of Honed Edges, Harbinger’s Seclude Blind Well : Taken, Plague: Inomina

: Strong Curse

When is the Destiny 2 Weekly Reset?

Knowing when your progress will reset is key to planning out the week ahead. Thankfully, Bungie’s weekly update comes at the exact same time every week unless otherwise specified.

The Destiny 2 Weekly Reset arrives every Tuesday at 10AM PT | 1PM ET | 6PM BST | 3AM AEST (Wednesday).

From raid progress to specific weekly bounties, just about everything will expire at the same time. So make sure you’re ahead of the update and don’t lose out on potential loot before it’s gone.