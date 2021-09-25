Best Destiny 2 PVP weapons: meta weapon tier list for Trials of Osiris & Control

Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost is in full swing, and as the release of 2022’s Witch Queen expansion approaches, the PVP meta continues to shift. Here are the top ten weapons in Trials of Osiris and Control, as of September 25.

One of the things that keeps many Destiny 2 players engaged with the hit looter shooter is obtaining powerful loot, and then taking their hard-earned armaments into the Crucible to test them out against other Guardians.

With hundreds of weapons on offer, the Destiny 2 meta is constantly evolving. Between seasonal artifact mods, new weapon releases, and sandbox changes courtesy of Bungie, there seems to always be something new and exciting to try out in PVP.

Advertisement

Now, with the help of the tried-and-true community tool Destiny Tracker, we’ve compiled a list of the top ten weapons in both Trials of Osiris and Control, so you can make sure you have the proper guns equipped before heading into the Crucible.

Destiny 2 weapon tier list: top 10 Trials of Osiris weapons

10. Fractethyst

Introduced in Season of the Lost, the Fractethyst is a Precision Frame shotgun that offers a fresh alternative to guns like Felwinter’s Lie. With the ability to roll perk combos like Slideshot + Opening Shot, this is definitely a weapon worth chasing this season, especially if you thrive on close-quarters combat.

9. Darkest Before

With Bungie re-releasing vaulted Trials of the Nine weapons in the Prophecy dungeon, gems like the Darkest Before are up for grabs again. As one of, if not the best pulse rifle option (especially amongst Rapid-Fire Frames), spending some time farming for a good roll will be well worth the effort.

Advertisement

8. Dead Man’s Tale

Introduced back in Season of the Chosen, the Dead Man’s Tale (or DMT) has remained a force to be reckoned with in PVP ever since. Its unique hip-fire functionality and Cranial Spike perk allow you to obliterate entire enemy teams by landing your precision hits, quite a useful tool in Trials’ updated Special ammo economy.

7. Eye of Sol

With sweeping changes introduced in Season of the Lost, Destiny 2’s Trials of Osiris experience (and most importantly, its loot) has never been more accessible. The Eye of Sol is an Adaptive Frame sniper than can be obtained in both the standard and Adept varieties, and if you don’t already have a god roll, now’s the time to get one.

Advertisement

6. Adored

First added to Destiny 2 as Beyond Light’s Pursuit weapon, Adored has cemented itself as a top sniper option in Trials. Its Adaptive Frame designation, coupled with its four different perk choices, make it an elite choice in the hands of an experienced sniper.

5. Main Ingredient

Despite being a PVE activity reward, the Main Ingredient is hailed by many players as the premier fusion rifle for PVP, particularly Trials. With the ability to counter rushing shotgunners and reach an impressive range with the right perks, it’s an excellent choice for the 3v3 game mode.

4. Ace of Spades

Despite being nearly three years old, the trusty Ace of Spades continues to dominate the kinetic weapon slot. With an incredible combination of perks, you can proc Momento Mori to increase your damage, and High-Caliber Rounds can flinch your enemy’s aim and help you win duels with nearly any weapon.

Advertisement

3. Felwinter’s Lie

Despite Bungie’s best attempts to curb its absolute dominance of close-range engagements, Felwinter’s Lie cannot be tamed. Even after significant nerfs, its stats combined with perk options like Slideshot, Surplus, and Opening Shot keep this weapon firmly cemented as a top-tier shotgun.

2. Vex Mythoclast

After releasing in a fairly underwhelming state, Bungie buffed the Vault of Glass raid exotic and turned it into an absolutely fearsome weapon. While Auto Rifles aren’t typically high up in the PVP meta, Vex’s stats combined with its unique perks allow you to demolish entire teams without even switching to another weapon.

If you’ve been lucky enough to acquire this weapon, you should absolutely be using it — especially if you aren’t a fan of the primary weapon meta being dominated by hand cannons.

Advertisement

1. The Messenger

As a High-Impact Frame pulse rifle, The Messenger’s archetype already allows it to dish out incredible amounts of damage. Pair that with one of the best perk pools in the game, including the coveted Desperado perk, if you can obtain a god-roll Messenger your opponents won’t even stand a chance.

Most popular Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris weapons (%)

The Messenger (5.81%) Vex Mythoclast (5.01%) Felwinter’s Lie (3.34%) Ace of Spades (3.3%) Main Ingredient (3.04%) Adored (2.74%) Eye of Sol (2.6%) Dead Man’s Tale (2.46%) Darkest Before (2.46%) Fractethyst (2.33%)

Now that we’ve wrapped that up, here are the top ten meta weapons you should be taking into Destiny 2’s Control playlist.

Destiny 2 weapon tier list: top 10 Control weapons

10. The Chaperone

As a Slug shotgun, The Chaperone does require a careful hand to use effectively, but if you’re able to land your headshots and chain kills to activate the weapon’s Roadborn perk, you can run through entire Control lobbies (as long as you don’t run out of Special ammo).

9. Lorentz Driver

After releasing in Season of the Lost as a somewhat broken gun, Bungie nerfed the Lorentz Drive to take it down a notch. Despite the reduction in power, this exotic linear fusion rifle remains a deadly option for Guardians with good aim, particularly those taking a controller into battle.

8. Vex Mythoclast

While using the Vex in Trials is more than viable, taking the weapon into Destiny’s 6v6 playlist can be an absolute delight. With more targets available, you can activate the weapon’s alternate linear fusion rifle firing mode more often, allowing you to lay waste to opponents both near and far.

7. The Messenger

It might be king of the Trials playlist, but there’s nothing stopping The Messenger from dominating Control lobbies either. If you have a roll with Desperado, the higher number of potential victims allows you to keep the perk procced almost indefinitely — and the enemy team will find it hard to keep up with your overwhelming firepower.

6. Dire Promise

One of Destiny 2’s most beloved hand cannons, the Dire Promise remains an extremely viable choice when diving into the 6v6 playlist. With a plentiful perk pool containing options like Opening Shot + Rangefinder or Snapshot Sights + Elemental Capacitor, acquiring a good roll and taking it into the Crucible can be quite enjoyable.

5. Fractethyst

One of the top five options for players in Control, the Fractethyst is outclassed in usage only by the indomitable Felwinter’s Lie. The gun’s potential perks translate perfectly between 3v3 and 6v6 engagements, and the weapon can be an absolute terror on smaller maps like Anomaly.

4. Thorn

If you didn’t acquire Thorn prior the Destiny Content Vault’s rollout, you’ll need to purchase it through the Exotic Archive, but rest assured: it’s well worth the hefty price. Its ability to damage opponents over time and chain kills to increase Mark of the Devourer’s effectiveness make this an incredibly deadly option.

3. Main Ingredient

While the game’s top fusion rifle is a force to be reckoned with in Trials, it also sits quite high on the list of meta weapons in Control. With more enemies available to kill, and more Special ammo available to scoop up, you can burn through enemy teams almost effortlessly with a well-rolled Main Ingredient.

2. Felwinter’s Lie

Despite holding the number three spot in the Trials meta, Felwinter’s Lie climbed even higher in usage during Control matches, further reinforcing its complete supremacy over close-range fights. While its Aggressive Frame designation will slow you down a bit, the tradeoff for more firepower is well worth the small sacrifice.

1. Ace of Spades

Taking the cake of dominant weapons in 6v6 is none other than the Ace of Spades. Like many others on this list, a higher volume of enemies in Control means you can activate its deadly Momento Mori perk more often, chaining together damage for some impressive streaks.

In addition, its Firefly trait allows you to explode enemies by landing headshots, making the weapon absolutely deadly for grouped-up enemies trying to capture a control point. It’s really no wonder that the weapon sits at the top of Destiny 2’s 6v6 meta.

Most popular Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris weapons (%)

Ace of Spades (3.26%) Felwinter’s Lie (2.87%) Main Ingredient (2.84%) Thorn (2.82%) Fractethyst (2.56%) Dire Promise (2.49%) The Messenger (2.28%) Vex Mythoclast (2.25%) Lorentz Driver (1.87%) The Chaperone (1.79%)

And there you have it: the top ten weapons for both Trials of Osiris and Control. Keep an eye on this page to make sure you’re up-to-date on Destiny 2‘s constantly evolving PVP meta.