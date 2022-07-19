Destiny 2 Solstice Event Card: Rewards, price & is it worth it?

Lloyd Coombes . 23 minutes ago

The Destiny 2 Solstice Event Card has arrived, but is it worth it? Here’s all we know about the rewards and more.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted is starting to move toward its conclusion, and while Season 18 is on the horizon, the Solstice of Heroes event is back for 2022.

Now simply called Solstice, the event adds a new mode called Bonfire Bash, but that’s not all that’s changed. Bungie has added a new paid item called an Event Card that seemingly acts as a miniature, event-focused season pass.

Here’s everything we know about the Destiny 2 Solstice Event Card, thanks to Bungie’s blog.

Contents:

Bungie Expect more Event Cards in the future.

Price

The Event Card is free to all players, with additional challenges to complete if players spend 1000 Silver ($10/£10).

Destiny 2 players that do upgrade will be able to grab an “instant claimable reward bundle”, as well as the “ability to spend Event Tickets for more rewards”.

Players that upgrade later will be able to redeem the tickets earned regardless.

Destiny 2 Solstice Event Card rewards

So far, we know of the following rewards being included in the Event Card for Solstice 2022:

Description Type Instant Unlock / Event Tickets Hot Dog Eating Champ Exotic Emote Instant Sunny Exotic Ghost Shell Exotic Ghost Shell Instant Iris Gossamer Legendary Shader Instant Skateboarding Emote Legendary Emote Tickets (TBD) Legendary Ghost Hologram Tickets (TBD) Exotic Ship Tickets (TBD) Legendary Ghost Hologram Tickets (TBD) Legendary Transmat FX Tickets

We’ll update this as more rewards are revealed. You can check out the Hot Dog Eating Champ emote below:

Players can also expect to get their hands on a new Event-based Seal, as well as Seals that span multiple events, presumably with their own Event Cards.

Is it worth it?

Destiny has long had a problem when it comes to monetization. It’s a free-to-play game, but players need to buy expansions to keep up, on top of quarterly season passes.

Then there’s the Eververse Store, which has long been fairly contentious for players.

While there’s an argument for a monthly subscription, Event Cards that offer only cosmetic rewards feels like a sweet spot (and we’re optimistic for some cool rewards to be revealed when Solstice arrives).

And yet, with the Event Card costing the same amount as a full season pass, which offers one hundred rewards including weapons and exotic gear, there’s definitely an argument that you’re better off saving your money for Season 18.

We’ll update our thoughts once we’ve jumped into Solstice, though.

For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out our other content for Bungie’s shooter.

