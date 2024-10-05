Destiny 2’s Inverted Spire Strike being revamped with a “Vex-geance” in Episode Revenant

Vanilla Destiny 2 Strike, The Inverted Spire, is getting a major facelift when Episode Revenant launches on October 8.

Available in-game since Destiny 2’s launch in 2017, years of power creep and gameplay design improvements have left the Vanguard Strike in an outdated state. Remaining largely untouched for seven years, Bungie confirmed in its TWID on October 3 that it’ll be “back with a Vex-geance.”

“Not that it ever left,” the developer continued in its commentary, adding that a “new narrative” will be plugged in to replace the existing story threads as “this time the Vex are the main enemy present.”

Regarding specific mechanical changes, the developer refrained from giving away major spoilers though did tease that the Vex will have “terrible defenses installed and new units deployed.” Wyverns, the inspiration for Choir of One, were name-dropped specifically, too, so expect a tougher gauntlet than before.

This won’t be the first time Bungie has revamped older Destiny 2 Strikes. The Lake of Shadows and Arms Dealer were overhauled in 2023 alongside the release of Lightfall, garnering a mixed reception, especially from players who preferred their original iterations.

Bungie Bungie has updated older Strikes before, including The Lake of Shadows.

Neither Strike received new loot but rather, featured encounter changes. Lake of Shadows, for example, introduced an escort objective for the Strike’s first half, borrowed from Witch Queen’s Vow of the Disciple Raid. That being the case, similar pacing and objective adjustments can be expected for The Inverted Spire.

Based on everything seen so far, Episode Revenant is shaping up to be a more content-rich offering than Echoes, which arrived alongside The Final Shape in June.

Revenant arrives on October 8, with a new Dungeon, Vesper’s Host, releasing the following Friday, October 11. Check out our hubs for both, as well as details on the latter’s World First race for more information.