New Destiny 2 expansion The Witch Queen: release date, Savathun leaks, platforms, more

Perhaps Destiny 2’s most hotly anticipated expansion of all time, The Witch Queen is finally approaching and we’ve got you covered with everything there is to know. From potential release date to early leaks, here’s the full rundown.

Ever since the release of Destiny in 2014, we’ve seen at least one major expansion with each passing year. From The Dark Below all the way through to Beyond Light, Bungie has delivered new storylines and pushed gameplay in new directions to keep the evolving experience fresh.

Next on the horizon is The Witch Queen expansion as Savathun is set to take over. Teasers for the Hive god have been prevalent from day one and now, the ominous foe is finally ready to make her debut.

From the direction of the next expansion to early leaks and more, here’s everything you need to know about The Witch Queen in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: Release Date

As it currently stands, there is no official release date locked in for The Witch Queen expansion. However, the next major Destiny 2 showcase has been locked in for Tuesday, August 24.

During this reveal stream, Bungie is expected to reveal everything about The Witch Queen and all the content set to arrive over the coming seasons. It’s likely this event will also give us a solid release date as well.

While The Witch Queen was originally planned for 2021, this calendar year now marks the first time in franchise history that we won’t see a major content drop. Instead, the new content is expected to arrive in “early 2022”.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: Platforms

Coming as no surprise, the next Destiny 2 expansion will be available across every platform currently supported. This includes the PlayStation 4 & 5, the Xbox One & Series X | S, along with PC and Google Stadia.

At this stage, there appear to be no further plans to spread Destiny 2 on any further platforms with the release of The Witch Queen expansion.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: Storyline

For the better part of a decade, Destiny has revolved around a story of Light vs Darkness. Even when certain stories journeyed elsewhere, that was always the underlying theme. Now, The Witch Queen expansion is finally set to “conclude the Light and Darkness saga,” Bungie confirmed in February.

“The Witch Queen will light the fire on a strongly interconnected narrative across Lightfall and beyond, unlike anything we’ve ever attempted before, with characters, arcs, heroes and villains that persist over multiple future releases.”

It’s too early to gauge just how this conclusive narrative will get underway. As the expansion draws near, we’ll keep you updated right here.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: Savathun leaks

While the official reveal is still a ways off, that hasn’t stopped supposed leaks from hitting the internet. In fact, we may already have our first look at Savathun in full.

The imposing god has been shrouded in mystery for many years. Though a July 20 leak may have exposed early artwork for the upcoming threat.

Savathun’s alleged design appears similar to her Hive minions in certain aspects. Though there’s no denying she stands out with original and horrifying elements just the same.

hi this is savathun pic.twitter.com/xiiWbCgm5x — Brink_No’s average garden clear time (@Schnellbuilding) July 19, 2021

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here with all the latest on The Witch Queen expansion in Destiny 2.