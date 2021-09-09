Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards & map this week (September 10 – September 14)

Destiny 2’s pinnacle PVP activity, Trials of Osiris, has finally returned to the Crucible. Here’s everything you need to know about the map you’ll be battling across and the rewards that are up for grabs this week.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost is off to a solid start, but there was one big absence for the new content’s first two weeks – Trials of Osiris. Thankfully, it’s back beginning on September 10, and that means you’ll be able to jump into sweaty PvP matches – with a new set of changes.

Although the playlist has struggled with issues like cheaters, account recovery services, and technical issues within the broader Destiny 2 experience, Bungie has rolled out some fresh tweaks.

Here’s a super quick rundown of what you can expect this season:

Trials will only be available to players that own the latest annual expansion (Beyond Light)

You can keep playing once you’ve accrued three losses and still earn gear (although Trials will still offer its best rewards to Flawless runs)

PC players will now notice BattlEye anti-cheat is in effect

Perhaps the biggest change is that Trials of Osiris will now offer matchmaking

As Trials of Osiris returns to the Destiny 2 directory for another weekend, we have the run-down on everything you need to know in order to prepare yourself for the competition, including the map you’ll be playing on and all the rewards that are up for grabs.

Contents

Trials of Osiris map this week (September 10 – September 14)

We’ll find out the map at around 6 PM BST on September 10. Last time we played there were four maps in the rotation, but we expect things to go back to the usual single map offering.

Trials of Osiris rewards this week (September 10 – September 14)

Now that you have the scoop on this week’s Trials map, you’ll want to know what loot is in store for those brave enough to enter the playlist.

Rather than the usual 3, 5, 7, and Flawless win thresholds required for rewards, players will no longer earn specific weapon drops. In fact, you’ll now earn Trials Engrams for leveling up your reputation with Saint-14 in the Tower’s Hangar.

Don’t forget, though, you can get better gear with higher stat rolls through going Flawless. Rank 10 and Rank 16 Trials Reputation will also guarantee weapon drops.

Don’t forget, though, once the Witch Queen arrives, you’ll need to buy it to take part in Trials of Osiris going forward.

Trials of Osiris weekly Destiny 2 reset

Trials of Osiris go live each week on Friday at daily reset (10 A.M. PDT / 1 P.M. EDT / 5 P.M. GMT / 7 P.M. CET) and will remain active in the Crucible directory until Destiny 2’s weekly reset on the following Tuesday.

Before diving into the competition, you’ll need to make a stop at the Tower’s Hangar and talk to Saint-14, the Destiny 2 vendor who oversees Trials. He’ll be your main source of bounties and rewards throughout the week, and the person who provides each of your Trials Passages (also known as Trials cards).

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Trials of Osiris map and rewards for this week. Make sure to jump into the playlist with a couple of your buddies before next week’s reset puts the game mode on its typical hiatus.