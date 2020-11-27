How to claim Destiny 2 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards (November) - Dexerto

Looking for some free Destiny 2: Beyond Light rewards? Good news, there’s going to be a new list of rewards available through Amazon Prime Gaming every month.

The arrival of Destiny 2 has certainly made waves in the gaming community. The long awaited expansion has been met with a somewhat frosty response from the Destiny community, but Prime are hoping to give fans something to be excited about.

Prime Gaming are giving away an Exotic Bundle every month for the Bungie title, which includes a host of different in-game goodies including everything from emotes to vehicles among other exciting content.

Wondering how to get your hands on all of this? Here’s an in depth guide on how to claim each of these rewards.

How to claim your Destiny 2: Beyond Light Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming members are clearly some of the luckiest Destiny players out there, because this first Exotic Bundle drop is nothing to smirk at.

In order to scoop up all of these prizes so that you can flex on your fellow Guardians, however, you will need a Prime Gaming account as well as a bungie.net account. So, here’s how to claim the rewards:

Ensure that your bungie.net account and your Prime Gaming account are fully connected. Select which platform you want your rewards to go to. Log in to Destiny 2. Visit Amanda Holliday in the Tower’s hangar to claim your rewards.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Prime Gaming rewards (November/December)

Here’s the full list of Prime Gaming rewards in Destiny 2 for the months of November and December:

Unchained Exotic Emote

Regal Howl Exotic Sparrow

Transpose JT-24-X Exotic Ship

Arch Shell Legendary Ghost.

We’ll keep updating this space with the coming months’ rewards, so ensure you check back to make sure you have all the latest gear Prime has to offer.