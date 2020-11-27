 How to claim Destiny 2 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards (November) - Dexerto
How to claim Destiny 2 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards (November)

Published: 27/Nov/2020 16:17

by Lauren Bergin
Destiny 2 Prime Rewards
Bungie Inc., Dexerto

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Looking for some free Destiny 2: Beyond Light rewards? Good news, there’s going to be a new list of rewards available through Amazon Prime Gaming every month. 

The arrival of Destiny 2 has certainly made waves in the gaming community. The long awaited expansion has been met with a somewhat frosty response from the Destiny community, but Prime are hoping to give fans something to be excited about.

Prime Gaming are giving away an Exotic Bundle every month for the Bungie title, which includes a host of different in-game goodies including everything from emotes to vehicles among other exciting content.

Wondering how to get your hands on all of this? Here’s an in depth guide on how to claim each of these rewards.

How to claim your Destiny 2: Beyond Light Prime Gaming Rewards

Destiny 2 Regal Howl
Bungie Inc.
Fancy a new Sparrow? Prime Gaming’s got you covered.

Prime Gaming members are clearly some of the luckiest Destiny players out there, because this first Exotic Bundle drop is nothing to smirk at.

In order to scoop up all of these prizes so that you can flex on your fellow Guardians, however, you will need a Prime Gaming account as well as a bungie.net account. So, here’s how to claim the rewards:

  1. Ensure that your bungie.net account and your Prime Gaming account are fully connected.
  2. Select which platform you want your rewards to go to.
  3. Log in to Destiny 2.
  4. Visit Amanda Holliday in the Tower’s hangar to claim your rewards.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Prime Gaming rewards (November/December)

Prime Gaming Destiny Rewards

Here’s the full list of Prime Gaming rewards in Destiny 2 for the months of November and December:

  • Unchained Exotic Emote
  • Regal Howl Exotic Sparrow
  • Transpose JT-24-X Exotic Ship
  • Arch Shell Legendary Ghost.

We’ll keep updating this space with the coming months’ rewards, so ensure you check back to make sure you have all the latest gear Prime has to offer.

How to beat the Technocrat Empire Hunt in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: guide

Published: 25/Nov/2020 6:24 Updated: 25/Nov/2020 6:26

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Destiny 2 Beyond Light The Technocrat Empire Hunt
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is jam-packed with awesome content right out of the gate, but everyone gets stuck somewhere, and the Technocrat Empire Hunt has proven to be a difficult hurdle to climb. Here’s how to finish it once and for all.

The Technocrat Empire Hunt in Destiny 2: Beyond Light pits players against Praksis, the Technocrat. He is a Fallen from the House of Salvation and trusted lieutenant for Eramis, Kell of Darkness.

Praksis, The Technocrat will do anything to support Eramis and his malicious cause, which puts him on a collision course with Destiny 2: Beyond Light players. It all comes together in the Technocrat Empire Hunt, where players have a chance to eliminate him once and for all.

However, it’s easier said than done. He is extremely powerful, and before you reach him, you’ll need to take on some lesser enemies and finish a series of tasks. 

Here’s everything players will need to know, including a step-by-step guide, some tips for the fight, and what you’ll get once you manage to beat him.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light The Technocrat Empire Hunt
Bungie
Praksis, The Technocrat is a loyal servant of Eramis, Kell of Darkness.

How To Complete The Technocrat Empire Hunt

  • First, make sure you have a power level of at least 1120.
  • Then, locate and enter Bray Exoscience.
  • In typical Destiny 2 fashion, you’ll have to work your way through waves of enemies and take on Fallen Brigs.
  • Next, you’ll need to destroy some shield generators, which will help weaken Praksis, The Technocrat ahead of the final showdown.
  • From there, you’ll have nothing left to do but come face to face with Praksis, The Technocrat and take him down.
Destiny 2 Beyond Light The Technocrat Empire Hunt
Bungie
Praksis, The Technocrat isn’t a walk in the park. You’ll need to keep moving and avoid getting hit by one of his powerful moves.

Tips To Make The Fight Easier

Praksis, The Technocrat is no slouch. He’s even harder than Phylaks, The Warrior, which many players struggled with.

Luckily, there are some tips you can follow to make it easier.

  • Start moving around the tower the moment the fight begins, and don’t stop until he is toast.
  • Praksis, The Technocrat is a skilled Stasis wilder. He has a series of abilities that deal devastating amounts of damage, especially against players with lower skill levels.
  • He also has a shield, and when he uses it, you’ll need to keep an eye out for the red generators floating in the air and destroy them.
  • When in doubt, don’t forget to use the empowering pool at the entrance to the arena. It will give you rechargeable Stasis abilities that are extremely useful throughout the fight.

Once you’ve managed to beat him, you can return to the Europa camp.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light The Technocrat Empire Hunt
Bungie
The Technocrat Empire Hunt is one of three Fallen Empire Hunts currently available in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

The Coriolis Force Legendary Fusion Rifle

Players who finish The Technocrat Empire Hunt will receive an awesome weapon, the Coriolis Force Legendary Fusion Rifle. It is extremely fast and powerful and shoots a horizontal volley of Void bolts.

The Coriolis Force Fusion Rifle packs a punch in PvE, especially when equipped with perks like One for All and Thresh. It can one-shot enemies in PvP too, but only from close range due to its unique spread. Think of it more like a shotgun.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light The Technocrat Empire Hunt
Bungie
The Coriolis Force Fusion Rifle is a lethal weapon and a welcome addition to a player’s arsenal.

And with that, you’ll have everything you’ll need to know to finish The Technocrat Empire Hunt.

It might take a bit of trial and error. But as long as you follow some of the tips mentioned in this article, you’ll eventually come out on top.