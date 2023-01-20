Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid: Release date, start time, & everything we know

With the imminent release of Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion comes an entirely new Raid for Guardians to race through. From the start time to early gameplay details, here’s everything we know thus far.

When it comes to endgame content in Destiny 2, nothing else comes close to matching the thrill of a day-one Raid experience. With Contest Mode enabled for those first 24 hours, it’s a challenge unlike any other and an experience all Fireteams prepare for year-round.

So with the launch of Lightfall on February 28, we know for certain the major expansion will introduce a new Raid of its own. Though as you might expect, Bungie is keeping tight-lipped on specific details as not to ruin the surprise.

But before it gets underway, we’ve got an early rundown on everything there is to know about the Lightfall Raid in Destiny 2.

Bungie Lightfall might be the most vibrant expansion yet, but the next Raid is sure to be just as punishingly cold as usual.

The Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid is locked in for Friday, March 10, 2023, with a 9AM PST start time. Bungie confirmed as much a few weeks out from go-time in a TWAB blog post.

This gives everyone a full 10 days to grind through new Lightfall content, craft the strongest loadouts, and hit the recommended Power Level before jumping in. As always though, thousands will be rushing into the new Raid the moment it goes live, so be sure to prepare for potential server hiccups as we’ve seen in the past.

Below is a full look at when the Lightfall Raid kicks off in your local time zone.

Region / Timezone Lightfall Raid Start Time Pacific Time (PT) 9AM – Fri, March 10 Mexico (CST) 11AM – Fri, March 10 Easter Time (ET) 12PM – Fri, March 10 Canada (EST) 12PM – Fri, March 10 Brazil (BRT) 2PM – Fri, March 10 London (GMT) 5PM – Fri, March 10 Berlin (CET) 6PM – Fri, March 10 Moscow (MSK) 8PM – Fri, March 10 India (IST) 10:30PM – Fri, March 10 China (CST) 1AM – Sat, March 11 Japan (JST) 2AM – Sat, March 11 Melbourne (AEDT) 4AM – Sat, March 11

Do we know the Power Level for the Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid?

At the moment, a recommended Power Level for the Lightfall Raid is yet to be revealed. Given we’re still a ways off from the expansion, this information likely won’t arrive until after Lightfall’s release.

However, with 10 days between launch and the Raid doors opening, it should give more than enough time for anyone to level up and reach the highest Power Level. In recent years, just completing the newest campaign and spending a few hours in post-story content has been enough to get ‘Raid ready,’ and there’s no reason to expect anything different here.

Similarly, we also expect to see Contest Mode enabled as always, leveling the playing field for all involved. This means no matter how much you grind, no matter how high you raise your Power Level before entering the Raid, everyone will be on equal footing thanks to Contest Mode for the first 24 hours.

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll update you here once the exact Raid Power Level has been announced for Lightfall.

Bungie Lightfall will add another subclass, called Strand, which we’re sure to require in the Raid.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid theme, location, & enemy type speculation

As for where the Lightfall Raid will take place and which enemy type we’ll be facing off against, specific details remain under wraps for the moment. It’s always a mystery until the latest expansion goes live, so if tradition continues, we’ll likely learn more by playing through Lightfall’s story missions.

There’s a chance the new Raid takes place on the Neomuna location, giving players the first Neptune-based endgame content. But there’s equal chance Bungie returns to a familiar setting for the Raid, saving Neomuna for another year down the line.

Given Calus is once again central to the story, we could be facing waves of Cabal much like on the Leviathan. But seeing as we’ll be taking down an army of Cabal in the campaign, Bungie could look to keep things fresh in the Raid with a different enemy type. Perhaps we’ll even see more from the Black Feet before all is said and done. Only time will tell but we’ll update you here once we have concrete details.