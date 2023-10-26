How many people play Destiny 2? Player count tracker (October 2023)

Destiny 2 has seen its playerbase rise and fall as expected of any long-running live service game. That begs the question of how well it holds up after all these years. Here’s Destiny 2’s player count as of October 2023.

Destiny was first released in 2014 on PlayStation and Xbox before its highly anticipated sequel followed in 2017.

Since launch Bungie has supported Destiny 2 with an incredible 22 seasons of content and Season 23 is already confirmed to be on its way. There’s even The Final Shape expansion coming in 2024 that will overhaul several of the looter shooter’s core mechanics.

But have these big changes been enough to keep Destiny popular? Here’s everything you need to know about how many people are still playing Destiny 2 in 2023.

Updated October 26, 2023, with player count information.

Bungie Much like previous expansions, The FInal Shape will see Destiny 2’s player count shoot up when its released.

Do we know Destiny 2’s active player count?

Although Bungie doesn’t publicize the exact numbers we can take an educated guess of Destiny 2’s player count thanks to SteamCharts, an extremely useful third-party tool that tracks Steam player numbers.

According to SteamCharts, Destiny 2 saw an average daily player count of 43,402 in October 2023 which marks a 26% decline from the 58,963 recorded in September 2023.

Destiny 2’s peak player count for October 2023 was just 68,148, the lowest recorded since November 2022. For comparison, September 2023 saw Destiny 2 reach 145,390 players.

Bungie’s looter shooter saw its all-time peak in February 2023 where it managed to attract an impressive 316,651 concurrent players.

Keep in mind that these numbers only reflect the player count of Destiny 2’s PC version. With the looter shooter first debuting as a console exclusive back in 2014, it has a substantial console playerbase that is not represented by SteamCharts.

