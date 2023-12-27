Best TYR Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

It just wouldn’t be Warzone without some overtuned Snakeshot revolvers defining the meta. The TYR brings back just that and this is the best loadout to get the most out of these pocket shotguns.

The TYR is a pistol based on the real world RSh-12, a modern revolver that is known for chambering incredibly powerful rounds. This in-game rendition is no different with it packing one hell of a punch.

In Warzone at least, the TYR’s main role is to act as a pocket shotgun using its Snake Shot ammunition. Although this setup lacks in range it absolutely melts up close and is particularly strong in solos and duos where squad wipes without reloading are possible.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With that said, this is the best TYR loadout to use in Warzone.

Contents

Best TYR Warzone loadout

Barrel: ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel

ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel Laser: Verdant Hook Mounted Laser

Verdant Hook Mounted Laser Ammunition: 12.7x55mm Snake Shot

12.7x55mm Snake Shot Trigger Action: Ullr’s Fury

Ullr’s Fury Rear Grip: Akimbo TYR

The TYR is best used with the combination of the Akimbo TYR rear grip and 12.7x55mm Snake Shot ammunition. Together these turn the hand cannon into a pair of pocket shotguns which are deadly up close, especially in solos and duos.

As this build uses akimbo it’s important to improve hip-fire accuracy and the Verdant Hook Mounted Laser is the best attachment for that. Furthermore, the ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel is excellent as it bumps the TYR’s damage range up increasing the damage the Snake Shot rounds deal from further away.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A huge downside of the TYR is that it fire on a delay as typical of a double action revolver. While this delay can’t be completely removed, the Ullr’s Fury trigger action reduces it greatly and makes the TYR feel much more responsive.

Activision The TYR excels in Warzone with Snake Shot rounds equipped, turning it into a pocket shotgun.

TYR Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 4: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Double Time lends itself well to the TYR as this gun’s limited range requires you to get up close and personal. Having improved Tactical Sprint to move faster makes that much easier to do. As for Sleight of Hand, its a great choice with the TYR as this revolver’s base reload time is far from ideal.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Since you’ll be run and gunning a lot with these sidearms, Quick Fix offers a great option for emergency healing in those particularly tense moments. Just throw on an armor plate and you’ll imediately begin to regen health, perfect for a fast paced playstyle.

While Ghost has fallen out of favor in Warzone it still makes sense to run on the Snake Shot TYRs. Staying off the radar makes it much easier to sneak up on enemies and take them down up close. Without Ghost you will have a much harder time closing the gap on enemy teams.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the lethal equipment slot we recommend equipping a Frag Grenade as it deals a ton of damage and can even be cooked, preventing enemies from avoiding it. Finally, the best tactical to use is the Stun Grenade which imobilizes enemy players, letting you swoop in for an easy down or two using the TYRs.

How to unlock TYR in Warzone

The TYR is one of the last weapons you will unlock in Warzone with it only becoming accessible after reaching level 50. Alternatively, you can extract with a TYR in Zombies to skip the grind entirely.

Article continues after ad

Best alternative to TYR in Warzone

Despite being a handgun, the TYR’s strongest competition in our recommended configuration is actually a shotgun, the Haymaker. It offers better range and a much larger magazine albeit at a heavy cost to mobility.

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know about the best TYR loadout for Warzone. Check out our other Warzone loadouts for more top-tier weapons:

Best Warzone Assault Rifle loadouts | Best Holger 26 loadout | Best MTZ-762 loadout | Best MTZ-556 loadout | Best MTZ Interceptor loadout | Best FR 5.56 loadout | Best MCW loadout | Best BAS-B loadout | Best Haymaker loadout | Best Lockwood 680 loadout | Best Riveter loadout | Best AMR9 loadout | Best RAM-7 loadout | Best WSP-9 loadout | Best Pulemyot 762 loadout | Best SVA 545 loadout | Best DG-58 LSW loadout | Best Bruen Mk9 loadout | Best WSP Swarm loadout | Best DG-56 loadout | Best Striker loadout | Best Striker 9 loadout | Best KATT-AMR loadout | Best DM56 loadout | Best Holger 556 loadout | Best Rival-9 loadout

Article continues after ad