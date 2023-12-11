Best WSP-9 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The WSP-9 is a strong option for those looking for a more well-rounded SMG that can be effective in a range of gunfights, and this is the best WSP-9 loadout to run in Warzone.

While SMGs are typically used for playing aggressively and getting up close and personal, some submachine guns instead act as hybrid weapons offering some of the utility expected of an assault rifle.

The WSP-9 is one such gun with this rendition of the Uzi holding its own both up close and at medium range. That is as long as you don’t miss shots as its low fire rate makes it less forgiving than many of its competitors.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With that said, this is the best WSP-9 loadout to use in Warzone and dominate on Urzikstan.

Contents

Best WSP-9 Warzone loadout

Barrel: WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor

WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: WSP Classics Factory Stock

WSP Classics Factory Stock Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The WSP-9 can be built to be extremely accurate, making it more versatile than most other SMGs. It’s best to take advantage of this by improving recoil control and range with attachments like the WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor barrel and WSP Classics Factory Stock.

Its slow fire rate makes the WSP-9 a little unforgiving so it’s a must that you don’t miss shots. Due to this, it’s highly recommended to use a clear close to medium-range optic like the Slate Reflector. Some other meta options include the Slimline Pro, Cronen Mini Pro, and Mk.3 Reflector.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The WSP’s default magazine is on the smaller side which isn’t ideal for Warzone. This can be fixed by using the 40 Round Mag to minimize how often you’ll need to reload. However, these attachments can leave the WSP-9 feeling a little slow so a handling-boost via the VLK LZR 7mW is optimal.

Activision The WSP-9 makes up for its slow fire rate with its fantastic damage output.

WSP-9 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tracker

Tracker Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Molotov Cocktail

Molotov Cocktail Tactical: Stun Grenade

Double Time stands out as the strongest Perk 1 in Warzone as it greatly boosts mobility by enhancing Tactical Sprint. As for Perk slot 2, Sleight of Hand helps mitigate the 40 Round Mag being on the smaller side by increasing reload speed letting you back into the action quickly.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With the WSP-9 being an SMG you have the opportunity to play fast and push other teams. Given this, Tracker is a nice option as it reveals enemy footsteps letting you better keep track of where they are.

While there are a few solid choices for Perk slot 4, High Alert is the best choice with this weapon as it lets you know when enemies are aiming in your direction. This can easily save your life and is especially important with the low TTK currently in Warzone.

Article continues after ad

Equipment-wise, the Molotov Cocktail offers an interesting option with an SMG like the WSP-9 as its prolonged burning effect delays healing making it easier to hunt down other players. As for tactical, landing a Stun Grenade practically guarantees a gunfight win by immobilizing the enemy.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock WSP-9 in Warzone

The WSP-9 is unlocked through the Armory which first requires you to reach Level 25, activate the WSP-9, and complete three daily challenges. Alternatively, extracting with the submachine gun in Zombies will also unlock it.

Article continues after ad

Best alternative to WSP-9 in Warzone

The Striker is another slower-firing SMG that is extremely accurate and can compete against assault rifles at medium range. It doesn’t down enemies quite as quickly as the WSP-9 but is more consistent and easier to use.

That’s all you need to know about the best WSP-9 loadout to use in Warzone. Check out our other CoD guides for more tips and tricks:

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All MW3 maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | MW3 Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst in MW3 | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person

Article continues after ad