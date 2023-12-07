Best DG-56 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Viable burst guns are back with the DG-56 proving a strong option on Urzikstan. To help you get the most out of this burst-fire rifle in Warzone we’ve put together this guide on the best DG-56 loadout, including attachments and Perks.

Burst weapons have had a mixed history throughout Warzone with some having been excellent like Black Ops Cold War’s M16, but most failing to find their way into the meta.

Inspired by the real-world QBZ-97, the DG-56 is a three-round burst assault rifle that looks to change this offering a strong option thanks to its impressive accuracy and competitive TTK.

In saying that it isn’t the easiest gun to use and a suitable build is required to get the most out of it. That’s where we come in and provide a loadout that will let you dominate on Urzikstan.

Contents

Best DG-56 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor

Sonic Suppressor Barrel: DG-56 LS18 Barrel

DG-56 LS18 Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Soldier Pro Padded Buttplate

Soldier Pro Padded Buttplate Magazine: 60 Round Drum

The goal with any burst weapon is to reduce recoil to make it more consistent and extend the effective damage range. Starting with range, the DG-56 LS18 Barrel and Sonic Suppressor combine well to not only improve range but also reduce recoil and silence your weapon.

As for recoil control, nothing is more impactful than the Soldier Pro Padded Buttplate stock that massively reduces Recoil Gun Kick, the most important stat on a burst gun. The best part is that the downsides to using this attachment are largely negligible.

Just like any other Warzone rifle, having a bigger magazine is always useful and the DG-56’s 60 Round Drum offers just that. This extended magazine goes a long way on the DG-56 which is already ammo efficient due to it being burst-fire.

Last but certainly not least is the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic which has emerged as a top-tier sight for assault rifles thanks to the low visual recoil and clear view it provides.

Activision The DG-56 brings back burst guns as a viable option in Warzone.

DG-56 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Irradiated

Irradiated Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Double Time remains a meta option in Perk slot 1 as it not only doubles the duration of your tactical sprint but also reduces the refresh time letting you use it more often. This works well with Irradiated which further boosts movement speed while in the gas helping you avoid getting caught out by the zone.

Now a Perk as well as a Plate Carrier, Tempered reduces the number of armor plates needed for a full heal from three to two. This saves armor plates which can be clutch in the end game and also speeds up the rate at which you can heal.

Just as in Warzone 2, High Alert is a powerful fourth slot Perk that warns you when an enemy is aiming in your direction. This lets you preemptively dodge incoming fire and will regularly save your life, especially now that a reliable one-shot sniper has returned.

You can’t go wrong with a Semtex for the lethal slot as it can be thrown quickly and far to damage and reliably down enemy players. Meanwhile, the best tactical is still a Smoke Grenade as the improvised cover it can provide is impactful and will regularly make a big difference.

How to unlock DG-56 in Warzone

The WSP Swarm is unlocked in Warzone through the armory, first accessible at level 25. After reaching the appropriate rank activate the DG-56 and complete 3 daily challenges. Alternatively, extracting with a DG-56 in Zombies will also unlock the assault rifle.

Best alternative to DG-56 in Warzone

Although it’s not a burst weapon, the Holger 556 competes directly against the DG-56 excelling in similar ranges offering a fantastic full-auto alternative.

That’s all you need to know about the best DG-56 loadout to use in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content for more useful information:

