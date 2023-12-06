Best Striker 9 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The Striker 9 is an exceptional SMG and one that’ll work wonders in Warzone. Here are all the details on the optimal loadout for it.

While a little underwhelming compared to the assault rifles from MW3, the SMG class does have a few standouts. Fans have flocked to the Rival-9 and AMR 9, yet it’s the Striker 9 that is growing in popularity.

Described by Sledgehammer Games as a “compact SMG that handles like a carbine,” the Striker 9 handles just like that at all ranges. Granted, you don’t want to be caught in the open with an SMG, but the following build may help you feel bold in your lobbies.

Here are all the details you need to know on the best Striker 9 loadout in Warzone.

Contents

Best Striker 9 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: Striker Elite Long

Striker Elite Long Stock: Lachmann Recon Series

Lachmann Recon Series Magazine: 40 Round

40 Round Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

The triple-combo of the Striker Elite Long barrel, Lachmann Recon Series stock, and XTEN Phantom-5 Handstopalmost maxes out the Striker 9’s recoil control, making this almost a “laser beam” of a weapon. Of course, you won’t be sniping assault rifle players, but you might cause them some havoc.

The Shadowstriker Suppressor keeps you off the radar, and it also doesn’t have a tradeoff compared to other suppressors. You’ll want to increase the magazine size since the default magazine size of 25 won’t last long.

Striker 9 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Battle Hardened

: Battle Hardened Perk 3 : Tracker

: Tracker Perk 4 : High Alert

: High Alert Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Keep in mind, that Overkill is now a default Perk, meaning you no longer are forced to use a pistol or select that Perk. That frees up a Perk slot for more Perk creativity.

If you’re in close-range engagements, Battle Hardened will help negate enemy tactical equipment. Pair that with Double Time and Tracker — the former increases Tac Sprint duration while the latter reveals enemy footsteps — and you’ll be an absolute menace to deal with in close encounters. Finally, High Alert works well to reveal watchful opposition in the case of third-party situations.

The lethal and tactical slots are up to personal preference, but a Frag Grenade and Smoke Grenade are great options for finishing off squads and getting in and out of trouble.

How to unlock the Striker 9 in Warzone

Unlocking the Striker 9 requires you to complete the Armory unlock challenge for it. Once you hit level 25, you can complete daily challenges to unlock the SMG. The other option, and possibly less painful, is to play MWZ and extract with the Striker 9.

Best Striker 9 alternative

There’s plenty of great SMG to choose from, with the Rival-9 in particular a standout weapon to choose as a backup plan.

Again, since Overkill is now a default feature, running with the MCW, Holger 556 or Bas-B are good options to complement your loadout.

That’s everything for the best Striker 9 loadout in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content to gain an even bigger advantage in-game:

