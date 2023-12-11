Best FR 5.56 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Burst weapons are performing well having established themselves in the Warzone meta, and the FR 5.56 is one of the frontrunners. Here’s everything you need to know about the best FR 5.56 loadout to use in Warzone to rack up wins with ease.

The FAMAS has been an iconic weapon in Call of Duty for years and it returns yet again in Warzone as the FR 5.56. While it has been a strong option in multiplayer this burst rifle has typically struggled in Warzone. That is until now.

Burst weapons are top-tier in the meta right now and the FR 5.56 is no exception. Its great range and accuracy make it an obvious pick in CoDs battle royale even if its lower fire rate can make it somewhat unforgiving.

With the FR 5.56 being such a unique weapon it demands a very particular setup. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with this best FR 5.56 Warzone loadout.

Contents

Best FR 5.56 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: 600mm FR Longbore

600mm FR Longbore Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Demo Cleanshot 40

Demo Cleanshot 40 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

While the FR 5.56 can be lethal its burst does kick a lot To improve recoil and make this AR more accurate it’s recommended to use the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle and 600mm FR Longbore barrel which also provide a sizable increase to range.

Keeping with the theme of accuracy, the Demo Cleanshot 40 underbarrel massively reduces aiming idle sway which is a must given the FR 5.56’s relatively slow fire rate. It is preferred over the more traditional FTAC Ripper 56 as it doesn’t hurt the burst gun’s mobility or handling nearly as much.

With the FR 5.56 being a precision weapon a suitable medium-long range sight is a must, and the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic offers just that. Finally, the 60 Round Mag is excellent for reducing the amount of reloading required and ensures you will have enough shots to get the job done when needed most.

Activision The FR 5.56 is a strong burst weapon that performs well at medium to long range.

FR 5.56 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Irradiated

Irradiated Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Resolute Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

The best Perk 1 is Double Time as the improved Tactical Sprint provided boosts mobility letting you get around Urzikstan more easily. Partnering that with Irradiated makes you move extremely fast in the gas which can be clutch in those final moments of a tense game.

Tempered is an excellent Perk 3 with it reducing the amount of Armor Plates required for a full heal from three to two. This not only lets you heal up faster but also improves Armor Plate economy reducing the amount of time you have to spend looting.

The last Perk is Resolute, a new addition in Warzone that boosts movement speed after taking damage. This can be a real lifesaver in those tight moments when you are under fire and need to find cover as soon as possible.

A Semtex is a classic choice for lethal equipment as it can be thrown quickly to deal damage to a target hiding behind cover. For a more defensive option, a Smoke Grenade is a good tactical to use as it can be thrown to obscure an open area that would otherwise leave you exposed.

How to unlock FR 5.56 in Warzone

The FR 5.56 is unlocked through the Armory which first requires you to reach Level 25, activate the FR 5.56, and complete three daily challenges. Alternatively, extracting with the burst rifle in Zombies will also unlock it.

Best alternative to FR 5.56 in Warzone

The most obvious alternative to the FR 5.56 is the DG56, another burst weapon that has a slightly worse TTK than the FR but is more forgiving thanks to its superior fire rate.

