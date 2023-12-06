Best MTZ-556 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The MTZ-556 is a close-to-midrange assassin, optimal if you like to push in Warzone. Here’s a complete loadout guide to help you excel with it.

Despite the utter dominance of the MCW and Holger 556, the MTZ-556 finally gained some recognition as more players experimented with it.

It’s not the flashiest, and as Sledgehammer Games’ describes it, this weapon excels in close-to-midrange engagements. It’s a match made in heaven for players who like to run into Warzone guns blazing, but it can be set up to be viable from a distance.

Now that you know what you’re signing up for, here are all the details on the best MTZ-556 loadout for Warzone.

Contents

Best MTZ-556 Warzone loadout

Barrel: MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel

MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel Optic: Dragon’s Eye Optic

Dragon’s Eye Optic Stock: MTZ Marauder

MTZ Marauder Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault

Bruen TR-24 Assault Magazine: 50 Round Drum

As mentioned, the MTZ-556 won’t be a contender for the king of long-range like the other heavy hitters in this class. However, the build assembled above will make it stand a chance.

The trifecta of the MTZ Drifter Heavy Long barrel, MTZ Marauder stock, and Bruen TR-24 Assault grip noticeably help reduce this weapon’s recoil. It also helps give the weapon a bit of a damage and range boost, which is always a plus.

On the other hand, having a sight is a must for this gun, with the Dragon’s Eye optic proving to be a great choice. Finally, the MTZ will chew through its default 30-round magazine, so bumping it to the 50-round Drum mag is recommended. Surprisingly, the movement penalty isn’t as bad as it seems in the Gunsmith.

Activision

MTZ-556 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Battle Hardened

: Battle Hardened Perk 3 : Quick Fix

: Quick Fix Perk 4 : Resolute

: Resolute Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Given Warzone unfolds on a large map, you’ll want to be able to traverse it as quickly as possible, which Double Time will do for you. This perk increases Tac Sprint’s duration and reduces its cooldown.

Battle Hardened is a great choice to negate enemy tactical equipment that would stop an aggressive push, and Quick Fix is one of the best in-game since it speeds up health regeneration on kills or plating up. Resolute is a new perk, but one that works very well, as incoming damage will grant you a short movement speed buff. Perfect to relocate in a pinch.

Again, lethal and tactical equipment is a personal preference. However, if you’re an aggressive player, having a Throwing Knife to confirm a kill and a Smoke Grenade to shroud your movements isn’t a bad idea.

How to unlock the MTZ-556 in Warzone

To unlock the MTZ-556, you need to reach level 12 in MW3’s multiplayer or extract with it in MWZ.

Best MTZ-556 alternative

There’s no shortage of alternatives to use in the rifle category. If you’re looking to switch it up, try out the BAS-B instead, a fully automatic marksman rifle, which excels in close to mid-range like the MTZ-556.

That’s everything for the best MTZ-556 loadout in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content to gain an even bigger advantage in Urzikstan:

