Best Pulemyot 762 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
The Pulemyot 762 is an LMG that is at its best with a certain Aftermarket Part that turns this heavy-duty machine gun into a clear top-tier option. Here’s the best Pulemyot 762 loadout to use in Warzone.
Modern Warfare 3 introduced a new mechanic called Aftermarket Parts which offers unique attachments with special effects with some even overhauling weapons entirely.
In the case of the Pulemyot 762, its JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit is amongst one of the best in MW3 and Warzone turning the LMG into a spectacular machine gun capable of outgunning most other weapons.
Getting the most out of this conversion kit can be tricky though so we’re here to help break down the best Pulemyot 762 loadout to dominate Warzone.
Contents
- Best Pulemyot 762 loadout
- Pulemyot 762 loadout: Perks and equipment
- How to unlock Pulemyot 762 in Warzone
- Best alternative to Pulemyot 762 in Warzone
Best Pulemyot 762 Warzone loadout
- Barrel: JAK Annihilator Long Barrel
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Command-15 Recoil Reduction Pad
- Underbarrel: Breun Heavy Support Grip
- Conversion Kit: JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit
The cornerstone of this build is the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit that converts that Pulemyot 762 into a much more mobile and complete weapon. This powerful Aftermarket Part improves almost every important stat on the LMG turning it into an incredible weapon.
A bonus of the Bullpup Kit is that it provides access to other unique attachments. These are the JAK Annihilator Long Barrel and Command-15 Recoil Reduction Grip which combine to greatly improve both damage range and recoil, key stats for any Warzone weapon.
The Bruen Heavy Support Grip further reduces recoil making this LMG extremely accurate and very straightforward to control. Finally, a suitable close to medium-range optic like the Slate Reflector is ideal for tracking enemies more easily.
Pulemyot 762 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 3: Cold-Blooded
- Perk 4: High Alert
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
Starting with Perk 1, Double Time helps take advantage of the Pulemyot 762’s surprisingly high mobility by enhancing Tactical Sprint. Meanwhile, Sleight of Hand in Perk slot 2 is a must due to this LMG’s brutally long reload time without it.
The best Perk 3 is Cold-Blooded which not only prevents other players’ High Alert Perk from triggering but also provides an immunity to thermal optics. Both of these are highly prevalent in Warzone making this a great pick.
Perk slot 4 is best used on High Alert which gives additional intel by warning you when enemy players are aiming in your direction. Given Warzone’s relatively fast TTK that extra warning is key and will more often than not save your life.
For equipment, a Semtex is a convenient lethal grenade that can be thrown quickly to pressure enemies hiding in cover. Using a Smoke Grenade in the tactical slot works well as it can be used to create improvised cover when needed for crossing open areas and reviving teammates.
How to unlock Pulemyot 762 in Warzone
The Pulemyot 762 is unlocked after reaching Level 4 in either Warzone, multiplayer, or Zombies. You can also unlock the LMG by successfully extracting with it in a Zombies game.
Best alternative to Pulemyot 762 in Warzone
The closest competitor to the Pulemyot 762 is the Bruen Mk9, with both offering better-than-expected mobility for and LMG plus a great TTK and unbelievable accuracy.
