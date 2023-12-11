Best Pulemyot 762 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The Pulemyot 762 is an LMG that is at its best with a certain Aftermarket Part that turns this heavy-duty machine gun into a clear top-tier option. Here’s the best Pulemyot 762 loadout to use in Warzone.

Modern Warfare 3 introduced a new mechanic called Aftermarket Parts which offers unique attachments with special effects with some even overhauling weapons entirely.

In the case of the Pulemyot 762, its JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit is amongst one of the best in MW3 and Warzone turning the LMG into a spectacular machine gun capable of outgunning most other weapons.

Getting the most out of this conversion kit can be tricky though so we’re here to help break down the best Pulemyot 762 loadout to dominate Warzone.

Contents

Best Pulemyot 762 Warzone loadout

Barrel: JAK Annihilator Long Barrel

JAK Annihilator Long Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Command-15 Recoil Reduction Pad

Command-15 Recoil Reduction Pad Underbarrel: Breun Heavy Support Grip

Breun Heavy Support Grip Conversion Kit: JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit

The cornerstone of this build is the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit that converts that Pulemyot 762 into a much more mobile and complete weapon. This powerful Aftermarket Part improves almost every important stat on the LMG turning it into an incredible weapon.

A bonus of the Bullpup Kit is that it provides access to other unique attachments. These are the JAK Annihilator Long Barrel and Command-15 Recoil Reduction Grip which combine to greatly improve both damage range and recoil, key stats for any Warzone weapon.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip further reduces recoil making this LMG extremely accurate and very straightforward to control. Finally, a suitable close to medium-range optic like the Slate Reflector is ideal for tracking enemies more easily.

Activision The Pulemyot 762 is a fantastic LMG in Warzone, especially with its unique Aftermarket Part equipped.

Pulemyot 762 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Starting with Perk 1, Double Time helps take advantage of the Pulemyot 762’s surprisingly high mobility by enhancing Tactical Sprint. Meanwhile, Sleight of Hand in Perk slot 2 is a must due to this LMG’s brutally long reload time without it.

The best Perk 3 is Cold-Blooded which not only prevents other players’ High Alert Perk from triggering but also provides an immunity to thermal optics. Both of these are highly prevalent in Warzone making this a great pick.

Perk slot 4 is best used on High Alert which gives additional intel by warning you when enemy players are aiming in your direction. Given Warzone’s relatively fast TTK that extra warning is key and will more often than not save your life.

For equipment, a Semtex is a convenient lethal grenade that can be thrown quickly to pressure enemies hiding in cover. Using a Smoke Grenade in the tactical slot works well as it can be used to create improvised cover when needed for crossing open areas and reviving teammates.

How to unlock Pulemyot 762 in Warzone

The Pulemyot 762 is unlocked after reaching Level 4 in either Warzone, multiplayer, or Zombies. You can also unlock the LMG by successfully extracting with it in a Zombies game.

Best alternative to Pulemyot 762 in Warzone

The closest competitor to the Pulemyot 762 is the Bruen Mk9, with both offering better-than-expected mobility for and LMG plus a great TTK and unbelievable accuracy.

That’s all you need to know about the best Pulemyot 762 loadout to use in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content for more useful information:

