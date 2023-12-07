Best KATT-AMR Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

This powerful sniper rifle has officially brought back reliable one-shot sniping much to the community’s delight. To get the most out of Warzone’s strongest sniper you’ll need the best KATT-AMR loadout and we’ve got you covered.

For the majority of Warzone 2’s lifespan, one-shot sniping wasn’t a thing triggering much back and forth in the community. Eventually, they were reintroduced via specific attachments but the harsh bullet velocity penalty made these builds difficult to use.

The arrival of Season 1 has changed that entirely though with the KATT-AMR being the first true one-shot sniper to be added to Warzone in years. Based on the real-world Steyr HS .50, this anti-material rifle has seen sniping return to its prime.

To help you get back into sniping and get the most out of the KATT-AMR we’ve put together this meta loadout.

Contents

Best KATT-AMR Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Sonic Suppressor XL Barrel: Zang-34 Barrel

Zang-34 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Tactical Stock Pad

Tactical Stock Pad Ammunition: .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds

To take advantage of the KATT-AMR’s exceptional power and one-shot capabilities it’s essential to maximize bullet velocity. To accomplish this it’s best to use both the .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds ammunition and Zang-34 Barrel.

You can further boost bullet velocity by equipping the Sonic Suppressor Xl muzzle. As an added bonus this keeps the sniper suppressed making it harder for enemies to figure out where they are being shot from.

A downside to this setup is that it is rather heavy so a combination of the FSS OLE-V Laser and Tactical Stock Pad is ideal to improve the KATT-AMR’s ADS speed. This keeps it feeling relatively snappy, at least for a heavy-duty Warzone sniper.

Activision The KATT-AMR is the best Warzone sniper thanks to its high bullet velocity and one-shot capabilities.

KATT-AMR Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Focus

Focus Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 4: Combat Scout

Combat Scout Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Focus is an obvious choice with any sniper rifle as it not only reduces flinch when aiming down sights but also greatly extends the duration you can hold your breath. For Perk slot 2, Sleight of Hand is nice as it cuts down the KATT-AMR’s long reload time significantly.

With how prevalent High Alert is in Warzone, Cold-Blooded is a strong choice for Perk Slot 3 completely negating the effects of the popular fourth Perk. This is good for a sniper as it prevents enemies from flailing around when you aim at them making it harder to land that crucial headshot.

Combat Scout is usually a niche option for the fourth Perk slot but it’s surprisingly impactful on the KATT-AMR specifically. The passive pinging of enemies you shoot at will give your squad constant intel allowing them to follow up when required.

Since you won’t be too mobile using this sniper a Proximity Mine makes sense to lockdown entrances and make it harder for enemy teams to flank you. When you do eventually need to reposition, a Smoke Grenade can provide the cover needed to do so.

How to unlock KATT-AMR in Warzone

The KATT-AMR is unlocked in Warzone by reaching Level 4 when you first get access to the Gunsmith. Alternatively, extracting with a KATT-AMR in Zombies will also unlock the sniper rifle.

Best alternative to KATT-AMR in Warzone

When equipped with .408 Explosive Rounds, the FJX Imperium can also secure one-shot downs like the KATT-AMR but offers superior handling albeit at the cost of bullet velocity.

That’s all you need to know about the best KATT-AMR loadout to use in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content for more useful information:

