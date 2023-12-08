Best SVA 545 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The SVA 545 is an interesting off-meta choice that can still be a strong sniper support weapon in the right hands, and this is the best loadout to use with it to win games in Warzone.

Sniper support weapons have been a core part of Warzone ever since the Call of Duty battle royale came to be. They offer a mix of handling and range to finish off targets downed by a sniper shot and help clutch up close-range gunfights that aren’t suitable even for a meta sniper.

There are quite a few options in Warzone to use as a sniper support weapon and the SVA 545 is one of them. This AK-derivative offers a nice balance of mobility, handling, and damage although it doesn’t excel in any particular area.

Those wanting to try out the SVA 545 will need a meta loadout to be competitive, and we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best SVA 545 Warzone loadout

Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Stock: Makeev R11 Stock

Makeev R11 Stock Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

While it is an impressively well-rounded weapon the SVA 545 does suffer from having its fair share of recoil. In Warzone this can make it a handful at times but running the Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel goes a long way to fix this.

The STV Precision Barrel is a great option too with it not only reducing recoil but also bumping up the SVA’s effective range, bullet velocity, and aiming idle stability making it much more competitive in medium to long-range gunfights.

To avoid the SVA-545 becoming too heavy and not being able to serve its role as a sniper support weapon, mobility-oriented attachments like the Makeev R11 are preferred. Similarly, the 45 Round Mag is chosen over the 60 Round Mag to keep the AR feeling snappy.

Finally, the age-old Aim OP-V4 remains one of the best medium-range sights thanks to its low visual recoil which makes tracking targets from afar easier. It may be less popular than it was in Warzone 2 but this sight still has a lot of upsides.

Activision The SVA 545 is a unique AR-SMG hybrid that performs well alongside a sniper.

SVA 545 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Spotter

Spotter Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 4: Birdseye

Birdseye Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Flash Grenade

As you’ll be rushing around a lot with this weapon pressuring other teams it makes sense to use Double Time in Perk slot 1 while Spotter in Perk slot 2 reduces the risk of accidentally running into an enemy Proximity Mine or Claymore.

Cold-Blooded is the best option for Perk 3 as this is a sniper support loadout and snipers greatly benefit from this Perk. This is because Cold-Blooded negates the effects of High Alert making it much easier to land crucial shots on unaware enemy players.

For Perk slot 4, Birdseye is a less typical choice that partners nicely with the other chosen Perks by enhancing your UAVs to detect Ghost users and making them scan faster. This facilitates an aggressive playstyle by providing more information.

As with any aggressive loadout, a Throwing Knife is excellent for finishing off downed enemies without wasting ammo especially as this build only has a 45 Round Mag. For tactical, a Flash Grenade is a classic choice that blinds enemies giving you an easy gunfight win.

How to unlock SVA 545 in Warzone

To unlock the SVA 545 in Warzone all you have to do is reach level 4, as that’s when you get access to Create a Class and can make your own loadout.

Best alternative to SVA 545 in Warzone

The RAM-7 is an arguably superior alternative to the SVA 545, having a more difficult recoil pattern but making up for that with a stronger damage profile and better range.

That’s all you need to know about the best SVA 545 loadout to use in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content for more useful information:

