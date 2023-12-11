Best AMR9 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments & Perks

While it doesn’t have an exceptional fire rate, the AMR9 is a force with its exceptional recoil control. Here’s a full loadout to help you dominate your Warzone lobbies.

Having a good secondary in Warzone is a key component to success. Since Overkill is now a default perk, expect to see more players running SMGs as their backup. Luckily, MW3 is stacked in the SMG department.

In MW3 alone, the Rival-9 and Striker-9 are top contenders for the king of SMGs that’ll dominate Urzikstan. However, you can’t omit the AMR9, a phenomenal option to shred opposition in close-to-mid-range engagements.

Here are all the details on the best AMR9 loadout in Warzone to help you secure the elusive victory royale.

Contents

Best AMR9 Warzone loadout

Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Wolfhound Carbine

Wolfhound Carbine Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

While they aren’t a priority, we’d recommend using a sight and upgrading the magazine size for the AMR9. The default iron sights can be tough to get used to, and 30 rounds in an SMG disappear in seconds. Look at the Slate Reflector and the 50-Round Mag to fill these voids. Thankfully, the increased ammo doesn’t impact your other stats as much as the cons state.

Despite the AMR9 being an SMG, without any attachments, its recoil control is very manageable. However, you don’t want to enter Urzikstan with “manageable” recoil control.

The XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop and the Wolfhound Carbine help significantly reduce the recoil control of the AMR9. Along with that, the Phantom-5 boosts your ADS speed and Sprint-to-Fire speed, which is great for unexpected close-quarter moments.

To complete the loadout, the Phantom Grip will provide an additional bump to your ADS and Sprint-to-Fire speed.

AMR9 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 3: Tracker

Tracker Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

As with any SMG, you’ll want to set yourself up for a fast-paced style of play. Double Time will help you play faster by refreshing your Tactical Sprint duration, and running Battle Hardened will help negate enemy tactical equipment from stopping your pushes.

On the other hand, Tracker and High Alert are great for gaining information while you’re in the field. The former helps you track enemy footsteps while you’re on the prowl, and High Alert will alert you if enemies are watching from afar.

Finally, equipment-wise, the Throwing Knife and Smoke Grenade combo is a Warzone classic. Use the Throwing Knife to finish your downs, and Smoke Grenades will help you get in and out of trouble.

How to unlock AMR9 in Warzone

There are three methods to unlock the AMR9 — reach level 55 in multiplayer, extract with it in MWZ, or purchase the Vault Edition of MW3 to instantly unlock it and two reactive blueprints for it.

Best alternative to AMR9 in Warzone

As mentioned, the SMG category is stacked this year. Look at running the Striker 9 if you want a similar rate of fire that packs a punch.

That’s all you need to know about the best AMR9 loadout to use in Warzone. Check out our other CoD guides to get ahead of the curve:

