Best Riveter Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The Riveter is an absolute unit capable of incredible damage output and clearing out ammo reserves in seconds. However, its recoil control is atrocious. Luckily, we have a great loadout to help you master it in Warzone.

When SMGs and Snipers fail to scratch the itch of a reliable secondary weapon, shotguns are there to pack a punch.

Enter the Riveter, the full-auto shotgun built around an assault rifle. In theory, the Riveter sounds like a great choice… until you use it and discover its recoil is extremely unforgiving, even if you’re only hip-firing it. Not to mention, its full-auto nature will chew through your ammo reserves in a matter of seconds.

Thankfully, we’ve got the best Riveter loadout for you to use in Warzone so you can dominate Urzikstan.

Contents

Best Riveter Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel: SA Draven-20 Long

SA Draven-20 Long Laser: STOVL DR Laser Box

STOVL DR Laser Box Rear Grip: Sakin ZX

Sakin ZX Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Since the Riveter is a full-auto shotgun, the developers made sure to make it suffer so it doesn’t ruin Warzone lobbies. In this instance, the Riveter suffers from insane levels of hip fire, ADS recoil, and a massive pellet spread.

Starting with the hip fire concerns, you’ll want to run the STOVL DR Laser box, as it massively boosts your hip recoil control and your TacStance spread with no tradeoff. For the pellet spread, the Bryson Improved Choke tightens it a smidge while increasing the damage range and TacStance spread.

On the other hand, to reduce ADS recoil, you’ll want to look at the Bruen Heavy Support underbarrel and Sakin ZX grip. The former helps with gun kick to reduce the insane visual bounce and horizontal recoil, while the latter boosts overall recoil control and gun kick control. You won’t be sniping opposition with it, but if you have to ADS, your camera won’t fly to the ceiling.

Finally, the SA Draven-20 Long barrel increases your bullet velocity and range, which helps since the default Riveter range is pretty underwhelming.

Riveter Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 4: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

With any shotgun, your goal is getting up close and inflicting massive damage on enemy teams. Double Time will help with that, as you’ll have Tac Sprint frequently ready for use to close the gap. Ghost will hide you from enemy intel gathering as you move in close for the kill.

The goal of Scavenger and Quick Fix is to keep you in the close-range fight without having to back down. The Riveter will chew through ammo, and Scavenger will help keep your ammo reserves full and give you cash and an armor plate from finished foes. Quick Fix will keep you in the mix, as popping an armor plate or killing an enemy will trigger instant health regeneration.

To complete the Riveter Warzone loadout, Throwing Knives and Smoke Grenades will work wonders for you, as you rush in close to secure the kill.

How to unlock Riveter in Warzone

There are three ways to unlock the Riveter shotgun — by reaching level 25 and completing the Armory challenge for it, extracting with it in MWZ, or purchasing the Vault Edition. The last method provides you with two reactive variants and instantly unlocks the weapon.

Best alternative to Riveter in Warzone

With only three options to choose from, the best alternative option is the Haymaker. Its semi-auto nature makes it less jarring to use compared to the Riveter, while it provides better damage output and recoil control.

That’s all you need to know about the best Riveter loadout to use in Warzone. Check out our other CoD guides to get ahead of the curve:

