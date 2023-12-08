Best Bruen Mk9 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

This powerhouse LMG is proving itself to be one of the strongest weapons on Urzikstan, and this is the best loadout to use with the Bruen Mk9 to dominate in Warzone.

Those who played the original Call of Duty: Warzone should already be familiar with the Bruen Mk9 with the LMG having previously dominated Verdansk for a period.

This interpretation of the M249 SAW has now returned to Warzone and once again established itself as a serious meta contender.

You’ll need a top-tier loadout to help you get the most out of this heavy-duty LMG, and we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best Bruen Mk9 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

The Bruen Mk9 has a lot of horizontal recoil which makes it difficult to control, especially on a controller. To fix this it’s best to use both the Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel and the Stip-40 Grip rear grip which makes its recoil much more predictable.

You’ll want to then equip the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor which not only silences the LMG but also further improves recoil control and damage range. The range with this muzzle is so good that a barrel attachment is unnecessary which helps avoid making the Bruen Mk9 feel too slow.

Those familiar with the Bruen will already know that its signature 60 Round Mag attachment is amongst one of the best in Warzone. While a smaller mag is not typically a good idea it is worthwhile here as the improvements it provides to handling and reload speed are nothing short of spectacular.

Finally, a suitable medium to long-range optic like the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor is recommended to make it easier to track and down enemies from a distance.

Activision The Bruen Mk9 returns to Warzone and is just as strong as ever.

Bruen Mk9 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: EOD

EOD Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 4: Resolute

Resolute Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Battle Rage

Double Time offers an appealing option in Perk slot 1 as the enhanced tactical sprint it provides can cover up the Bruen’s low mobility. For Perk Slot 2, we like EOD as it reduces incoming explosive damage and is one of the few Perks that can directly keep you alive.

Cold-Blooded is never a bad option for Perk slot 3 as it not only makes it harder to spot you on thermal optics but also provides immunity to High Alert. This is huge as High Alert is a prevalent Perk that a lot of players rely on.

The Perk 4 Resolute works well with the Bruen Mk9 as it speeds you up after getting fired at. This can be especially useful to avoid follow-up shots which would otherwise be difficult to dodge with a heavy LMG like this.

Equipment-wise, a combination of a Semtex for a fast and reliable explosive and Battle Rage for some fast healing during heated moments which can be the defining moment in a close gunfight.

How to unlock Bruen Mk9 in Warzone

The Bruen Mk9 is unlocked after reaching Level 31 by playing either Warzone, multiplayer, or Zombies. Alternatively, extracting with a Bruen Mk9 in Zombies will also unlock the gun letting you skip the grind.

Best alternative to Bruen Mk9 in Warzone

The DG-58 LSW is a strong alternative to the Bruen Mk9 Just like the Bruen, it’s also a forgiving LMG with above-average handling, great range, and an impressive TTK

That's all you need to know about the best Bruen Mk9 loadout to use in Warzone.

