Best Rival-9 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The Rival-9 is a powerful option thanks to its potency up close, and this is the best Rival-9 Warzone loadout you’ll want to be using in Urzikstan, including attachments and Perks.

The Skorpion Evo returns to Call of Duty as the Rival-9, yet again offering a deadly close-quarters weapon that excels thanks to its high fire rate and impressive TTK.

Its characteristics and strengths fit what players have come to expect from a top-tier SMG so it’s no surprise that the Rival-9 has emerged as an early meta contender.

Article continues after ad

To get the most out of the Rival-9 in Warzone you’ll need the best loadout possible, and we’ve got you covered.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Best Rival-9 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor S

Sonic Suppressor S Barrel: Rival-C Cleanshot Barrel

Rival-C Cleanshot Barrel Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Maximizing effective range is key to getting the most out of the Rival-9 and this is done by equipping both the Sonic Suppressor S muzzle and Rival-C Cleanshot Barrel. Not only do these extend its damage ranges but also make the SMG more stable during sustained fire.

Speaking of sustained fire, using the 50 Round Drum magazine attachment is practically a must in Warzone to avoid having to constantly reload. However, this reduces mobility somewhat so to counteract that we recommend the Bruen Flash V4 Stock which boosts movement speed as well as handling.

Article continues after ad

One of the big downsides to the Rival-9 is that its recoil can be a little difficult to manage, especially in medium-range gunfights. The Rival Vice Assault Grip rear grip solves this by making the SMG’s recoil much more predictable.

Article continues after ad

Activision The Rival-9 is a lethal close-quarters option in Warzone.

Rival-9 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Shrouded

Shrouded Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Tracker and Double Time are an effective combination with any SMG as they partner to not only double your Tactical Sprint Duration but also reveal enemy footsteps. This is fantastic for playing fast and pushing other teams.

Article continues after ad

Fast Hands makes a lot of sense with the Rival-9 as the SMG’s limited range forces you to run a heavier assault rifle, LMG, or sniper with it. All of these are slow to swap to which can cause problems. Fast Hands drastically improves weapon swapping speed and provides a nice boost to reload speed too.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Shrouded provides a great option as an Ultimate Perk, automatically deploying a smoke grenade after getting downed. This works well with a weapon suited to an aggressive playstyle like the Rival-9 as there will be times when you get caught off guard in a bad position and this will save you.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For equipment, the classic Frag Grenade is a solid choice as the ability to cook it and have it explode at just the right moment can leave enemies vulnerable. Meanwhile, a Smoke Grenade stands out as the best tactical as it can be used to obscure open areas and safely revive teammates not in cover.

How to unlock Rival-9 in Warzone

The Rival-9 is unlocked through the Armory, a unique mechanic introduced in MW3 that you can access from Level 25. After reaching this rank select the Rival-9 in the Armory and complete three daily challenges to obtain it.

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, successfully exfiling in Zombies with a Rival-9 will also unlock the fast-firing SMG.

Article continues after ad

Best alternative to Rival-9 in Warzone

Another similar weapon to the Rival-9 that also excels at close range is the Striker 9. It performs very similarly to the Rival-9 offering a comparable TTK, effective range, and handling.

That’s all you need to know about the best Rival-9 loadout to use in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content for more useful information:

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All MW3 maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | MW3 Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst in MW3 | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person

Article continues after ad