Best DG-58 LSW Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Although it isn’t a top-tier choice in multiplayer, the DG-58 LSW has already emerged as an absolute meta option in Warzone, and this is our recommendation for the best loadout to use with the versatile LMG.

While there’s some overlap with multiplayer and Warzone it isn’t uncommon for a gun that excels in one to remain largely unused in the other. Warzone 2 saw this across multiple metas with the likes of the M13B and TAQ-V.

The latest gun and perhaps the most extreme example of this is the DG-58 LSW, an LMG inspired by the real-world QBZ-95. It’s an extremely well-rounded and accurate machine gun that despite failing to see much success in multiplayer has already taken over Warzone.

Here’s the best DG-58 LSW Warzone loadout to dominate Urzikstan and win games with ease.

Contents

Best DG-58 LSW Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Xten Ported 290

Xten Ported 290 Barrel: Wudi Long Barrel

Wudi Long Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate

Recoil Reduction Buttplate Rear Grip: Varanus Steady Grip

Although the DG-58 LSW’s recoil is predictable, it also suffers from a significant amount of vertical kick. Minimizing this and keeping the DG-58 as accurate as possible is a priority for the build and the most impactful attachment for this is the Xten Ported 290 muzzle.

Continuing the theme of recoil control, both the Recoil Reduction Buttplate stock and Varanus Steady Grip massively reduce recoil and make the LSW much more accurate. With these three attachments, it’s possible to down enemies from hundreds of meters away which is impressive for a full auto weapon.

Finally, the Wudi Long Barrel is great as it further improves the LMG’s long-range capabilities while the Corio Eagleeye 2.5x optic is the best choice for medium to long-range engagements thanks to the clear sights it provides.

Activision The DG-58 LSW’s predictable recoil makes it easy to use at any range.

DG-58 LSW Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Resolute Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

For Perk Slot 1, Double Time works well as it improves Tactical Sprint by doubling its duration and reducing refresh time. Combining that with Sleight of Hand makes sense with the DG-58 LSW as these perks address common issues with most LMGs, mobility, and reload speed.

Tempered is a nice option in Perk slot 3 with it reducing the amount of armor plates required for a full heal to just two. This is great as it allows for fast healing and drastically reduces the amount of plates you’ll need during a match.

The new Resolute Perk works extremely well with LMGs like the DG-58 LSW. When equipped it grants a short bonus to movement speed after being shot. This allows for movement that just isn’t ordinarily possible with an LMG which can be used to get to cover and dodge incoming fire.

A Frag Grenade is a classic choice for lethal equipment. It not only deals a ton of damage but frags can also be cooked to explode at just the right moment. Finally, the best tactical is a Smoke Grenade which can be deployed to create improvised cover when needed.

How to unlock DG-58 LSW in Warzone

The DG-58 LSW is unlocked by reaching level 7 in either Warzone, multiplayer, or Zombies. Alternatively, extracting with the LMG in Zombie will also unlock it.

Best alternative to DG-58 LSW in Warzone

The best alternative to the DG-58 LSW is the Bruen Mk9, another accurate LMG that offers a competitive TTK, controllable recoil, and even a fast reload making it a great choice for Warzone.

