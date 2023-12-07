Best WSP Swarm Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The WSP Swarm is a strong SMG that is perfect for an aggressive playstyle, but its unforgiving recoil demands a specific build to get the most out of it. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with this best WSP Swarm loadout to use in Warzone.

Submachine guns have always been a staple of Warzone’s meta, and those with fast TTKs up close have been especially impactful. Given this, the WSP Swarm already looks to be a great option to use on Urzikstan.

Inspired by the Uzi Pro, this compact submachine gun possesses a tremendous fire rate and will shred enemies up close. It isn’t well-rounded but it doesn’t need to be with it serving a clear purpose as a top-tier close-range option.

However, its flaws can make this SMG difficult to handle so you’ll need the best WSP Swarm loadout to use it effectively in Warzone, and we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best WSP Swarm Warzone loadout

Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel

WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel Optic: Mk.3 Reflector

Mk.3 Reflector Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

FSS Fortress Heavy Stock Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Magazine: 100 Round Drum

The biggest weakness of the WSP Swarm is that it can be a real handful to control due to its sporadic recoil. To make its recoil more manageable it’s best to use both the FFS Fortress Heavy Stock and FTAC SP-19 Angled Grip underbarrel.

Equally, the WSP Swarm’s obscured iron sights aren’t ideal for a gun with this much kick so it’s highly recommended to use a suitable close-range optic like the Mk.3 Reflector. Some other great options include the Cronen Mini Pro, Slate Reflector, and Slimline Pro.

The WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel is this SMG’s best unique attachment as it not only further reduces recoil but also provides a massive boost to effective range. These stats boosts are fantastic in Warzone where gunfights typically take place at longer distances than multiplayer.

Yet the WSP Swarm’s real unique selling point is its ability to equip a monstrous 100 Round Drum magazine that perfectly compliments its spectacular fire rate of over 1,000 RPM. Incredibly, this massive drum hardly affects reload time either making it an obvious choice.

Activision The WSP Swarm makes up for its lack of range with an unbelievably fast fire rate.

WSP Swarm Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Spotter

Spotter Perk 3: Stalker

Stalker Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Stun Grenade

Given that the WSP Swarm excels up close mobility Perks like Double Time and Stalker are preferred. The former enhances Tactical Sprint which helps you get around faster while the latter buffs strafe speed which is perfect for moving around corners quickly.

When using the WSP Swarm you will be running into buildings, pushing other teams constantly. This can run the risk of triggering a lethal enemy Proximity Mine or Claymore but Spotter saves you from that fate by highlighting enemy equipment through walls.

Something else to consider is that transitioning around Urzikstan can leave you vulnerable to snipers. To mitigate this it’s best to equip High Alert which provides intel when an enemy is aiming at you letting you preemptively maneuver to avoid incoming fire.

For equipment, a Drill Charge is great for flushing out other teams from power positions and giving yourself the edge over stationary squads. Similarly, a Stun Grenade can leave enemies vulnerable by temporarily restricting their movement.

How to unlock WSP Swarm in Warzone

The WSP Swarm is unlocked in Warzone by reaching Level 27. Alternatively, extracting with a WSP Swarm in Zombies will also unlock theSMG.

Best alternative to WSP Swarm in Warzone

The Striker 9 provides a great alternative to the WSP Swarm with it also being a primarily close-range SMG with a fast fire rate and competitive TTK.

That’s all you need to know about the best WSP Swarm loadout to use in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content for more useful information:

