Best MTZ-762 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The MTZ-762 is one of the best weapons in Warzone for higher-skill players who can handle its recoil, and this is the best loadout to use with the battle rifle.

Based on the real-world CZ Bren 2, the MTZ-762 is an excellent battle rifle that trades accessibility and accuracy for damage and a higher skill ceiling.

It won’t be for everyone but those who can control its hefty recoil and have the accuracy to deal with its smaller capacity magazine will reap the benefits. Those benefits are a fantastic TTK and some of the most impressive damage range values of any weapon in Warzone.

Here’s the best MTZ-762 loadout to use in Warzone and dominate Urzikstan.

Contents

Best MTZ-762 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock

EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock Magazine: 30 Round Mag

While the MTZ-762 deals a lot of damage it also suffers from having more recoil than most other weapons. To reduce this problem it’s best to take advantage of both the EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock and MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel.

An additional benefit of this barrel is that it also bumps up the rifle’s damage range, which is further improved by using the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle. This also suppresses the weapon which is useful given that it is rather loud letting enemies figure out your location easily if a suppressor isn’t equipped.

As with any Warzone weapon, a larger magazine is typically best and the MTZ-762’s 30 Round Mag is no exception. Finally, a suitable medium to long-range option like the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x makes hitting shots from afar much easier.

Activision The MTZ-762 makes up for its higher recoil with its impressive TTK at almost any range.

MTZ-762 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Mountaineer

Mountaineer Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 4: Birdseye

Birdseye Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

In slot 1, Double Time is always a strong choice as it doubles Tactical Sprint duration and reduces its refresh time. Partnering this with Mountaineer works well with this underrated Perk not only doubling your fall damage resistance but also completely removing the movement penalty after landing.

With the MTZ-762 being a precision weapon Cold-Blooded makes sense with it preventing enemy High Alert users from taking advantage of the meta Perk. Otherwise, players may preemptively dodge incoming shots making it harder to down them with a higher recoil weapon.

For Perk slot 4, Birdseye offers an interesting choice as it greatly enhances the effects of UAVs. When equipped it not only speeds up how fast they scan but until reveals Ghost users which is perfect for flushing out enemies hiding with the stealthy Perk.

The best lethal equipment to use is the Frag Grenade which can be cooked to perfection to prevent enemy players from dodging. Meanwhile, a Smoke Grenade reigns king in the tactical slot with it providing makeshift cover to cross open areas and rescue teammates.

How to unlock MTZ-762 in Warzone

The Holger 26 is unlocked through the Armory first accessible at level 25. After unlocking the Armory, activate the MTZ-762 and then complete 3 daily challenges. Alternatively, extracting with a Holger 26 in Zombies will also unlock the battle rifle.

Best alternative to MTZ-762 in Warzone

Another battle rifle with a great TTK that has its fair share of recoil is the BAS-B, which is easier to control than the MTZ-762 but doesn’t down enemies quite as fast. Even so, it’s an excellent option for those who prefer these types of weapons.

That’s all you need to know about the best MTZ-762 loadout to use in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content for more useful information:

