Best Holger 26 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

With LMGs being so prevalent in the meta it’s no surprise the Holger 26 has risen in popularity. Here’s our breakdown of the best Holger 26 loadout to use in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Holger 26 is an LMG based on the real-world MG36 – a heavier adaptation of the more famous G36. It’s a high-mobility LMG much like the Bruen MK9 which suits Warzone’s fast-paced gameplay nicely.

Due to its many upsides, the Holger has quickly established itself as one of the strongest weapons in Warzone. However, it’s nothing special without attachments so we’ve put together this optimal loadout to help you get the most out of it.

With that said, here’s the best Holger 26 loadout to use in Warzone.

Contents

Best Holger 26 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Holger Factory Barrel

Holger Factory Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Ascent Lord Stock

Ascent Lord Stock Magazine: Morn-20 Grip

The Holger 26 is one of the easiest weapons to build in Warzone as all you need to do is prioritise recoil control without affecting aiming stability. The best attachment for this is the Ascent Lord Stock which is perfect for medium to long-range gunfights.

This stock should be combined with both the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle and Holger Factory Barrel to maximize damage range and minimize recoil. Although these both negatively impact handling the Holger remains relatively mobile for an LMG.

Another fantastic attachment for reducing recoil is the Morn-20 Grip rear grip which also reduces flinch and idle sway. Finally, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is arguably the best optic in Warzone and a great option on a long-range weapon like the Holger 26.

Activision The Holger 26 turns into one of Warzone’s most accurate weapons with the right build.

Holger 26 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Flash Grenade

Double Time remains the best Perk 1 in Warzone with the improvements it provides to Tactical Sprint being invaluable for quickly moving around the map. Meanwhile, Sleight of Hand has natural synergy with LMGs like the Holger as it massively reduces its slow reload time of over four seconds.

For Perk slot 3, Quick Fix is a fantastic choice with it immediately restoring health every time you use an armor plate. This can be huge when under pressure and in need of heals that will otherwise take several seconds to trigger.

In slot 4, High Alert is still a top-tier option with it providing intel in the form of directional warnings whenever an enemy player within 100 meters aims in your direction. This will save your life more often than not making it a great pick.

We like a Drill Charge for the lethal equipment slot as it provides excellent utility in the form of an explosive that can drill through walls to damage enemies camping in buildings. Finally, the tactical slot is best used on a Flash Grenade to blind enemies giving you a huge advantage in most gunfights.

How to unlock Holger 26 in Warzone

The Holger 26 is unlocked through the Armory first accessible at level 25. After unlocking the Armory, activate the Holger 26 and then complete 5 daily challenges. Alternatively, extracting with a Holger 26 in Zombies will also unlock the LMG.

Best alternative to Holger 26 in Warzone

The Bruen Mk9 is a direct competitor to the Holger 26 with both being relatively mobile LMGs that make up for their smaller magazines with better handling and mobility. The Bruen fires faster while the Holger is more accurate.

That’s all you need to know about the best Holger 26 loadout for Warzone. Check out our other CoD content for more useful information:

