Best Haymaker Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The Haymaker boasts a high rate of fire and solid close-range damage. We’ve got the perfect loadout for you to capitalize on those strengths and conquer the lobby in Warzone.

MW3 introduced three new shotguns, the Lockwood 680, the Haymaker, and the Riveter, each boasting unique strengths and weaknesses. The Lockwood delivers the best damage in the class, but it suffers from a slow rate of fire since it’s a pump-action.

On the other hand, the Riveter‘s full-auto nature will have you delivering rounds in seconds, but its recoil and damage leave much to be desired. The Haymaker is somewhere in between the two weapons, as it has a solid damage profile and fire rate to match.

If you’re looking to add this to your arsenal, we’ve got you covered with the best Haymaker loadout for Warzone.

Contents

Best Haymaker Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel: Imperator Long

Imperator Long Laser: STOVL Dr Laser Box

STOVL Dr Laser Box Magazine: 20 Round Drum

20 Round Drum Stock: Ironhide Brace

Much like the other shotguns, you’ll want to equip a muzzle to tighten the pellet spread. In this case, the Bryson Improvised Choke is the standout choice, as it slightly increases your damage range while boosting your hip fire spread and reducing Tac-Stance spread. In addition, the Imperator Long barrel also increases your range and bullet velocity, meaning better range and faster bullet arrival.

A laser is always a good choice for weapons that excel in close quarters, and the STOVL Dr Laser Box is a great choice. It’ll boost your hip fire recoil control for those close encounters, and it helps your hip fire spread while also reducing Tac-Stance spread.

Rounding out the Haymaker loadout, The Ironhide Brace stock will help keep your movement speeds up, which you’ll need since we recommend equipping the 20-round magazine. The default eight-round mag will be gone in an instant.

Activision

Haymaker Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 3: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 4: Resolute

Resolute Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Stim

With a shotgun, your first Perk choice should always be Double Time since it’ll increase your Tac Sprint duration and reduce the refresh time, allowing for quick movement around the map. Battle Hardened should be your secondary Perk option, as it reduces enemy tactical equipment effectiveness, meaning you can push freely.

Quick Fix is one of the best Perks in the game, as you gain instant health regeneration when replating or by killing an enemy. Finally, the brand new Resolute perk should round out your class, as it gives you a short movement speed bonus when taking damage. It also gives you a brief spell of Dead Silence, meaning you’ll gain near-silent footsteps during combat.

As for your equipment slots, the Drill Charge is great for clearing out rooms of foes, and the Stim is an additional health booster with movement effects.

How to unlock the Haymaker in Warzone

You can unlock the Haymaker shotgun by reaching level 39 in MW3’s multiplayer or by extracting it in MWZ.

Best alternative to the Haymaker in Warzone

While it shoots slower, the Lockwood 680 is a solid choice to sub for the Haymaker, as it packs a hefty damage profile, although its slower fire rate is a big tradeoff.

