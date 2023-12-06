Best DM56 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Marksman rifles are fierce weapons to use in Warzone, and the DM56 is one of the best choices to use. Here are the details on the best loadout build for the DM56 in Warzone.

While it may seem strange, marksman rifles have had moments where they’ve dominated the Warzone meta. In particular, the DMR from Black Ops Cold War sent shivers down every player’s back.

The weapon category has been relatively quiet since then, but MW3‘s arrival brings a suite of new marksman rifles to work with all capable of dominating the lobby. One standout is the semi-auto DM56 due to its best-in-class rate of fire.

Here are all the full details on the best DM56 loadout you’ll want to rock in Warzone.

Contents

Best DM56 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Chrios-6 Match

Chrios-6 Match Optic: Corvus Downrange-00

Corvus Downrange-00 Stock: ULS Recoil Stock Pad

ULS Recoil Stock Pad Comb: Lachmann X-TRA Pouch

Lachmann X-TRA Pouch Magazine: 30 Round

Marksman rifles are good primaries in Warzone as you’ll deal tons of damage at any range. However, the tradeoff is your movement speed, strafe speed in particular, and firing speed, since it’s semi-auto, are horrendous. When building your DM56, you’ll want to keep those two downsides in mind.

The Chrios-6 Match muzzle helps keep your movement speed up by a hint, allowing for improved strafe speeds. On the other hand, since you’ll be pushing the trigger down to shoot quite a bit, the ULS Recoil Stock Pad will help keep your firing stability in check.

The comb slot is best suited for the Lachmann X-TRA Pouch, as it helps keep your ADS idle sway down. Finally, the 30-round mag is much better than the 20-round default, and the Corvus Downrange-00 is a great sight to use at any range.

DM56 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Spotter

: Spotter Perk 3 : Cold Blooded

: Cold Blooded Perk 4 : Combat Scout

: Combat Scout Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

When using the DM56, you have to keep in mind close-range engagements are your weakness, so you’ll want to hang back and control the tempo. Sleight of Hand keeps you in action with faster reloads, while Spotter will automatically highlight foes caught in your line of sight.

Throw on Cold-Blooded to keep you out of thermal optics or as a counter to foes running High Alert or Combat Scout. However, use Combat Scout to double up the amount of intel gathering you provide since your damage will mark foes, with longer distance shots marking them for a longer duration.

Smoke Grenades in Warzone are a great choice since getting caught in the open marks a death sentence. Meanwhile, a Frag Grenade will keep the pressure on your foes as you lay down covering fire.

Keep in mind that Overkill is a default Perk now, meaning you can choose any primary as a secondary now, no Perk needed. Having a reliable weapon such as an assault rifle or an SMG, with the Holger 556 or Rival-9 serving as great choices in a pinch.

How to unlock the DM56 in Warzone

To unlock the DM56, you must complete the required Armory challenge. In this case, reach level 25 and complete 3 daily challenges to unlock the weapon. You can also extract it in MWZ to unlock it.

Best DM56 alternative

As an alternative, the MCW 6.8 boasts the best damage in the marksman rifles class. Conversely, you can look at running something a bit more forgiving such as the MCW.

That’s everything for the best DM56 loadout in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content to gain an even bigger advantage in-game:

