Best Lockwood 680 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Boasting the best-in-class damage, the Lockwood 680 is a force to be reckoned with. Thankfully, our loadout makes the Lockwood 680 a bit more powerful and mobile so you can conquer Warzone.

Now that Overkill is a default perk in Warzone‘s integration with MW3, running a capable secondary is a necessity. Thankfully, MW3’s shotguns fill that void, with the Lockwood 680 a standout.

Of the three new shotguns in MW3, the Lockwood 680 boasts the best-in-class damage: an incredible boon in close-quarters encounters. You’ll want to maximize your close-quarters damage and mobility.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with a top-tier Lockwood 680 loadout so you can conquer Warzone’s newest map, Urzikstan.

Contents

Best Lockwood 680 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel: Bryson Hammerforged Long

Bryson Hammerforged Long Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: XTEN Tactical Match

XTEN Tactical Match Bolt: Express Light Bolt

With any shotgun, especially MW3’s shotguns, you’ll want to tighten the pellet spread for better range. The Bryson Improved Choke will do just that, tightening the Lockwood’s spread for better damage across at a distance. Firing Range tests have shown it does significant damage to plated enemies. While ADSed at up to 10 meters, it’ll crack armor plates with two shots and then down an enemy on the third shot.

Along with the Bryson Improved Choke, the Byrson Hammerforged Long barrel will help keep up your ADS speed while increasing bullet velocity and range. It also will boost your movement speed.

Typically, lasers are great for close-range weapons. The VLK LZR 7MW laser will improve your ADS and Sprint-to-Fire speed, both important stats for close-range engagements. Not only does the XTEN Tactical Match stock increase your Sprint-to-Fire speed, but it also helps your aim walking speed, in case you’re looking down the iron sights.

Rounding out the Lockwood 680, the Express Light Bolt will slightly increase your rechambering speed, which correlates to a better firing rate.

Lockwood 680 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 3: Tracker

Tracker Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Stim

Playing along with keeping your mobility up, your first perk choice should be Double Time. It’ll increase your Tac Sprint duration and reduce the refresh time, meaning you’ll run circles around the map. Enemies will try to slow you down, but thankfully Battle Hardened will negate any tactical equipment meant to slow your aggressive playstyle.

Perks 3 and 4 are delegated to Tracker and High Alert, both perks excelling at enemy information gathering. Tracker will help you find fleeing foes, and High Alert will warn you of suspecting enemies outside your view.

For your equipment slots, the Drill Charge is a great way to flush enemies out of cover, letting you swoop in for the kill. Finally, the Stim shot tactical will keep you in the battle with improved health regeneration and a burst of movement speed.

How to unlock Lockwood 680 in Warzone

There are two ways to unlock the Lockwood 680 shotgun — reach level 4 in MW3’s multiplayer or extract it in MWZ to unlock it. Your best bet is probably to just play a few multiplayer matches and get your hands on it.

Best alternative to Lockwood 680 in Warzone

A good alternative to the Lockwood 680 is the Haymaker, a semi-auto shotgun that packs a punch and boasts a better rate of fire.

That’s all you need to know about the best Lockwood 680 loadout to use in Warzone. Check out our other CoD guides to get ahead of the curve:

