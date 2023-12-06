Best BAS-B Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The BAS-B is a fantastic option in Warzone but to get the most out of it you’ll need to build it just right. To help you out we’ve put together the best BAS-B Warzone loadout that will dominate Urzikstan.

Inspired by the real-world SIG MCX Spear, the BAS-B is a powerful battle rifle that has quickly established itself as one of the strongest options in Warzone.

Not only does it have a fantastic TTK but it also offers impressive range. It’s recoil can be a handful but with the right setup, it’s easier to manage than you might expect.

With that said here’s the best BAS-B loadout to use in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Contents

Best BAS-B Warzone loadout

Muzzle: SA Leveler 55

SA Leveler 55 Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock: Ravage-20 Heavy Stock

Ravage-20 Heavy Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Since the BAS-B does have a fair bit of recoil it’s important to use attachments that reduce kick. The combination of both the SA Leveler 55 muzzle and Ravage-20 Heavy Stock does just that providing a huge boost to recoil control making this battle rifle much easier to use at long range.

Speaking of long-range, the Bruen Venom Long Barrel is an excellent choice as it not only provides even more recoil control but also noticeably improves the BAS-B’s effective range which is perfect for Warzone.

To minimize reloading it’s also optimal to equip the 45 Round Mag. This is smaller than most other rifles get access to but still does the job thanks to the BAS-B’s impressive TTK and damage.

Finally, a suitable medium to long-range optic is worthwhile to make tracking targets from afar much easier. The VLK 4.0 Optic works perfectly for this as it has low visual recoil and provides clear sights.

Activision The BAS-B can be a handful but its great TTK makes it a powerful option in Warzone.

BAS-B Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

For Base Perks, the combination of Double Time and Tracker works well for chasing down other teams as when partnered together you’ll have more Tactical Sprint duration and be able to see enemy footsteps to know where they’re heading.

Cold-Blooded is a solid choice for the Bonus Perk slot as it makes you immune to Thermal Optics which can be troublesome. Also, it completely counters High Alert which is fantastic given how prevalent that perk is.

Although there is a counter, it’s still recommended to use High Alert as your Ultimate Perk as the ability to know when an enemy player is aiming at you can save your life especially when trying to cross open areas.

To further reduce the risk of moving from building to building, we recommend using a Smoke Grenade which can provide impromptu cover when needed. Finally, a Semtex is a great option for lethal equipment as it can down enemies reliably and pressure other teams playing in cover.

How to unlock BAS-B in Warzone

Players can unlock the BAS-B by reaching Level 17 in Warzone or Modern Warfare 3. Alternatively, successfully extracting a BAS-B in Zombies will also unlock the powerful battle rifle.

Best alternative to BAS-B in Warzone

The MCW is a more accurate alternative to the BAS-B that sacrifices raw power in favor of low recoil and superior range. However, it is still very strong in Warzone and offers a meta option comparable to the BAS-B.

That’s all for the best BAS-B loadout to use in Warzone. Here’s more of our Call of Duty content on Dexerto:

