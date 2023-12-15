Warzone in shambles as outrageous one-shot Akimbo Snakeshots take over meta

Akimbo Snakeshot revolvers have been a problem in the past with Warzone, and it seems history has repeated itself in MW3’s Warzone. Players have found an Akimbo Snakeshot loadout with the Tyr revolvers that literally one-shots people, and people are already frustrated with playing against them.

Having a true one-shot in Warzone has been something players have always sought out. Various weapons have been nerfed over the years to keep people from instantly killing their opponent.

And, while a few one-shot sniper rifles have proven capable of taking someone down in a single blow, it’s rare. Shotguns also tend to take multiple shots, even if they’re a slow to rechamber pump or double barrel.

But, if one shotgun won’t do the job, why not take two with you? Warzone players have discovered that Snakeshot Tyrs are just as strong as the initial akimbo Snakeshots that took over Warzone all those years ago, leading to the kickoff of an incredibly frustrating meta for many.

With Warzone having just recently arrived in MW3, players have been trying to figure out which weapons are the best options in the mode.

And, to Sledgehammer’s credit, they’ve made some quick balance adjustments to nerf a large variety of meta weapons in the time since Warzone’s launch. A number of strong guns had their damage drastically decreased, and most Akimbo weapons were nerfed.

However, one thing slipped under their radar: Akimbo Tyr Snakeshots. Clips of just how strong these weapons are at close range are plastered all over social media, and players are quickly putting down their rifles and loading their revolvers to make quick work of everyone in the lobby.

Rated took out 3 players in 2 seconds in a full-squad wipe that, without Snakeshot revolvers of their own, looked genuinely impossible to play against. And, while there’s a certain level of skill in landing those consistent shots for a clip like this, there’s no denying that these weapons are incredibly overtuned.

What’s more, with the last set of nerfs meant to get overpowered weapons in a healthier spot while the devs go on break for the holiday, it’s yet unclear just how long it’d take for these Snakeshot revolvers to get nerfed.

Use them while they’re good if you want to get some free wins.