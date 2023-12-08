Best RAM-7 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The RAM-7 returns having previously featured in the original Warzone and it once again offers a strong option to those that can handle its recoil. Here’s the best RAM-7 Warzone loadout to dominate on Urzikstan.

While it’s usually the more accessible, laser-accurate rifles that shine in Warzone there is a place for higher recoil weapons that reward skill. They may not be for everyone but they can be dominant in the right hands.

Article continues after ad

That’s exactly what the RAM-7 offers with this AR introduced in Season 1 having significant recoil but offering a competitive TTK assuming you can keep it under control and ideally land some headshots.

Article continues after ad

Given its tricky recoil pattern, you’ll need a great build to make this assault rifle more predictable and we’ve got you covered with the best RAM-7 loadout.

Contents

Best RAM-7 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: XTEN Ported 290

XTEN Ported 290 Barrel: XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel

XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel Stock: Motion-Tac Pad

Motion-Tac Pad Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

By far the RAM-7’s biggest flaw is its brutal recoil which does not lend itself well to Warzone. Thankfully, using a combination of the XTEN Ported 290 muzzle and Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel massively reduces this and makes it possible to beam targets with some practice.

Article continues after ad

The XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel not only further improves recoil but also provides a sizable boost to the AR’s effective range and aiming idle stability. These are all key stats for Warzone making it a must-use attachment.

Article continues after ad

The downside to these recoil-reducing attachments is that they negatively impact handling. To offset this it’s recommended to equip the Motion-Tac Pad which keeps the RAM-7 feeling mobile. Finally, a 40 Round Mag bumps up the AR’s magazine size without slowing down its handling too much.

Article continues after ad

Activision The RAM-7 has a lot of recoil but is extremely strong if you can handle it.

RAM-7 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Irradiated

Irradiated Perk 3: Payout

Payout Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: EMD Grenade

Keeping with the theme of making the RAM-7 mobile, Double TIme is a natural choice as it enhances Tactical Sprint making it easier to get around the map quickly. For Perk slot 2, Irradiated is great as it reduces damage taken when out of the zone and boosts movement speed.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Payout is admittedly an off-meta choice but it’s fun to use and can bring great value by increasing the amount of money earned from contracts and reducing the cost of UAV Towers. With the right squad, this can leave you stacked and very well prepared for the final zone.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To no one’s surprise High Alert is still a fantastic option for Perk slot 4 as it warns you when enemies players are aiming in your direction. Given that Warzone’s short TTK leaves little time to react this will save your life more often than not.

A Semtex is a strong choice for lethal as it can be thrown quickly and is excellent and dealing damage and pressuring enemies hiding in cover. The EMD Grenade is an interesting option in the tactical slot as it tracks hit enemies on your team’s radar making it near impossible for them to escape.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to unlock RAM-7 in Warzone

The RAM-7 can be unlocked by completing Sector A7 of the Season 1 Battle Pass. Once the season ends it will be rewarded via an in-game challenge instead.

Best alternative to RAM-7 in Warzone

Although not quite as strong the SVA 545 is another solid option that has comparable mobility and recoil to the RAM-7. Some players may prefer the feel of the SVA thanks to its superior handling.

That’s all you need to know about the best RAM-7 loadout to use in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content for more useful information:

Article continues after ad

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All MW3 maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | MW3 Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst in MW3 | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person