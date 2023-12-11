Best MTZ Interceptor Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The MTZ Interceptor has emerged as a surprise meta option thanks to its absurd TTK. Here’s the best MTZ Interceptor loadout for Warzone that can down enemy players quicker than just about any other weapon.

Long-term Warzone players will have memories of the DMR-14. Probably not fond memories, but memories nonetheless. The utterly dominant marksman rifle was laser accurate at basically any range and could outgun almost everything.

A comparable weapon has not surfaced since with the devs keeping a close eye on semi-auto guns. That is until now with the MTZ Interceptor proving to be the closest thing to the DMR-14 since its initial dominance and potentially even the best medium to long-range option in Warzone Season 1.

To get the most out of the MTZ Interceptor’s incredible time to kill you’ll need an optimized loadout, and we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best MTZ Interceptor Warzone loadout

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: MTZ Blackthorn Barrel

MTZ Blackthorn Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: MCW Blackjack

MCW Blackjack Magazine: 20 Round Mag

The main priority with the MTZ Interceptor is to maximize range while minimizing recoil. The two most impactful attachments for this are the MCW Blackjack stock and MTZ Blackthorn Barrel which when used together make the marksman rifle much more accurate.

Continuing the theme of recoil and range, the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor is an excellent attachment that not only bumps up those key stats but also silences the MTZ Interceptor. This keeps you off the minimap making it harder for enemies to find you.

As with most Warzone guns, a larger magazine is beneficial to reduce the amount of reloads required and the biggest on the MTZ Interceptor is the 20 Round Mag. Finally, an easy-to-use medium to long-range optic like the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is perfect for a precision weapon like this.

Activision The MTZ Interceptor is a lethal marksman rifle with a spectacular TTK.

MTZ Interceptor Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Focus

Focus Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 4: Combat Scout

Combat Scout Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Smoke Grenade

As with most Warzone loadouts, Double Time is an excellent option that provides additional mobility by improving your Tactical Sprint. For Perk slot 2, Focus lends itself well to the MTZ Interceptor by reducing flinch ensuring your shots hit their mark even when under pressure.

Cold-Blooded is practically a must with a precision weapon like this as it negates High Alert making it harder for enemies to predict and dodge your shots. Furthermore, it stops you from showing up on thermal optics which is useful.

Though there are several good options in Perk slot 4, Combat Scout stands out as having the best synergy with the MTZ Interceptor. It automatically pings and marks targets you shoot at for your teammates providing unbeatable callouts and communication.

Since you are likely to be playing a little slower with the MTZ Interceptor, a Proximity Mine is a good idea to prevent enemies from flanking you as easily. Then when you need to rotate or move a Smoke Grenade can be used to cover open areas that would otherwise be dangerous.

How to unlock MTZ Interceptor in Warzone

The MTZ Interceptor is an Armory Unlock which can be activated after reaching Level 25 and then completing five daily objectives. Alternatively, extracting with an MTZ Interceptor in Zombies will immediately unlock the marksman rifle.

Best alternative to MTZ Interceptor in Warzone

Another marksman rifle that excels in Warzone is the DM56. While it may not have the same punchiness as the MTZ Interceptor, the DM56 is more mobile and better suited to an aggressive playstyle.

That’s all you need to know about the best MTZ Interceptor loadout to use in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content for more useful information:

