Best Holger 556 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The Holger 556 is one of the best guns in MW3, and no doubt a solid choice to dominate Urzikstan. Here are all the details on the best Holger 556 Warzone loadout to conquer Warzone.

Based on the fan-favorite G36, the Holger 556 wreaked havoc in MW3‘s multiplayer during the preseason. A few nerfs brought it back down to earth, but it’s still a great all-around choice to dominate.

With Season 1 comes the MW3 integration fans have been waiting for, meaning the floodgates are open for some chaos. Expect your lobbies to be filled with MW3’s array of insane weaponry.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With that said, here’s what’ll give your Holger 556 the edge in Warzone.

Contents

Best Holger 556 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: Chrios-6 Match

Chrios-6 Match Optic: SZ Minitac-40

SZ Minitac-40 Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

RB Addle Assault Stock Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Assault rifles are best built for long-range engagements, and the Holger 556 is no different. The Chrios-6 Match barrel and the RB Addle Assault Stock greatly improve the Holger’s recoil control and gun kick control, making those long-range engagements a breeze.

Additionally, using the Shadowstrike Suppressor keeps you off the grid and silent in case you are wreaking havoc at longer ranges. While the Holger’s default mag is a 30 count, there’s no harm in the 40-round mag for added security.

Article continues after ad

Finally, the optic you choose is up to personal preference. Since Warzone caters to the long game of winning, hanging back with a long-range site may work best for you. However, if you prefer to rush in guns blazing, using the SZ Minitac-40 will work wonders.

Article continues after ad

Activision

Holger 556 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1 : Battle Hardened

: Battle Hardened Perk 2 : EOD

: EOD Perk 3 : Quick Fix

: Quick Fix Perk 4 : High Alert

: High Alert Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Two of the best perks to run in Warzone, at least if you like to play aggressively, are Battle Hardened and EOD. The former works well against enemy tacticals that can impact vision or stop a push. The latter perk works well to mitigate damage from non-Killstreak explosives such as claymores or proximity mines.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Quick Fix is one of the best perks in-game, as applying plates or killing players instantly starts health regeneration. Finally, High Alert helps keep you aware in case enemies in the distance are watching your every move. However, this can be interchangeable with Combat Scout, a new Perk that marks enemies you hit with your bullets.

Article continues after ad

Much like the Spotter and Resupply perk choice, the lethal and tactical choice is a personal preference. The Warzone meta commands a Throwing Knife and Smoke Grenade, but if you’re not comfortable with a throwing knife, a Semtex will work just as fine.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the Holger 556 in Warzone

To unlock the Holger 556, you’ll need to hit level 37 in MW3’s multiplayer. However, you can also extract with it in MWZ, and it’ll instantly unlock for use.

Best Holger 556 alternative

Aside from the Holger 556, a sublime option to use is the MCW, another one of MW3’s greatest assault rifles.

That’s everything for the best Holger 556 loadout in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content to gain an even bigger advantage in-game:

Article continues after ad

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | Does Modern Warfare 3 have split-screen? | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | Can you get a Nuke in Modern Warfare 3? | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK